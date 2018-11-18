Huntington
On December 29, rock and roll star Bret Michaels (known as the frontman of Poison) will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
This solo show is a part of Michaels' "The Party Starts Now" World Tour. To learn more about Michaels' upcoming show at The Paramount in Huntington, visit the venue's website.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, on November 8, Michaels was honored by Diabetes Training Camp Foundation at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
His band Poison has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and in excess of 15 million records in America. They are known for such hit singles as "Nothin' But A Good Time," "Talk Dirty To Me," "Something To Believe In" and their chart-topper "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."
For more information on Bret Michaels and his shows, check out his official homepage.
