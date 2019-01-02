Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - Bret Michaels, the front-man of the rock group Poison, chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2019, as well as his New Year's resolutions. He also spoke about the passage of the Music Modernization Act, and he thanked his diehard fans. This past November, Michaels was honored by the Bret Michaels of Poison Courtesy Michaels Entertainment Group On September 9, 2018, Michaels performed at the Indian Ranch in Webster, Massachusetts, where he shared the stage with country singer-songwriter Regarding his plans for the future, Michaels said, "I am working on some really creative things on the professional side. I'm working with a gaming company for a game called 'Surviving the Rock.' It is an incredible, engaging and kick-ass game. I am also working on a theme park ride right now that is going to be pretty damn awesome." He revealed that his new song, "Unbroken," will be released at the beginning of 2019. He co-wrote that song with his daughter, Jorja Bleu, and he praised her for doing an "amazing job." "She played piano on it and she sang the harmonies with me. It was a great bonding experience. The song is about overcoming adversity," he said. "Hopefully, it will be out either in January or February," he hinted. Bret Michaels Rjkowal, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Michaels opened up about the recent passage of the His New Year's resolutions are to continue to be a "great dad and a great friend to people." "I want to take good care of my health this year. I am in good need of a tune-up, physically, and I want to make sure that gets done at the beginning of the year as well," he said. "I really want to go out and enjoy 2019." To this day, Poison's songs are consistently heard on the radio airwaves on classic rock stations, as well as at gyms, including Planet Fitness. "Honestly, I use them quite a bit when I am out on the road. Planet Fitness rocks," he said. "I love it when they rock 'Nothin' But a Good Time' and 'Your Mama Don't Dance,' to keep people pumped up. We love them for that." For his loyal fans, the "Every Rose Has its Thorn" hit-maker extended his appreciation to them. "Thank you for all the great years of letting me go out and play music. The fans are so open-minded, and they have allowed me to be creative: to be able to do reality TV, hotel rooms and music. I want to thank the fans for the absolute energy that they bring to the shows." Michaels defined success as follows: "Growing up in a really small town, and learning to play music in my basement and learning to play music in my garage. Success means being creative, sticking to your guns, and then, seeing it through. When you do all that, it's an amazing feeling." Bret Michaels Mark Mazzanti To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter Bret Michaels and his music, visit his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Bret Michaels' sold-out solo concert at On December 29, 2018, Michaels headlined The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, for an excellent turnout. "That show was just over the top. Good energy and good sound. I love playing The Paramount. That venue is great," Michaels admitted.This past November, Michaels was honored by the Diabetes Training Camp Foundation , as part of Diabetes Awareness Month. The iconic rocker is one of the most recognizable musicians that is living with Type 1 Diabetes, and he was honored for inspiring others that are living with Type 1 Diabetes to live the life that they want to live. "That was amazing. I was completely honored to receive that award. For years and years, I have been preaching to everybody about having Diabetes management until we find a cure," he said.On September 9, 2018, Michaels performed at the Indian Ranch in Webster, Massachusetts, where he shared the stage with country singer-songwriter Tim Charron . "That was awesome. It was a great experience. For me, I want people to know how grateful I am to have three or four generations of great fans," he said. "The fans have great energy, and it is an unbelievable, great time. It's about feeling good, and we mix the emotional roller coaster ride in there, and it makes it such a great party."Regarding his plans for the future, Michaels said, "I am working on some really creative things on the professional side. I'm working with a gaming company for a game called 'Surviving the Rock.' It is an incredible, engaging and kick-ass game. I am also working on a theme park ride right now that is going to be pretty damn awesome."He revealed that his new song, "Unbroken," will be released at the beginning of 2019. He co-wrote that song with his daughter, Jorja Bleu, and he praised her for doing an "amazing job." "She played piano on it and she sang the harmonies with me. It was a great bonding experience. The song is about overcoming adversity," he said. "Hopefully, it will be out either in January or February," he hinted.Michaels opened up about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act , which gives better compensations for singer-songwriters, creators and musicians in the digital world. "This has been a long time coming. I am such a fighter for the artist. I have been pushing for this forever," he said. "I am one of the few guys that really stays on top of these things, especially publishing. I tell all musicians to 'be in charge of your life.' Don't just hand the keys to your house over. Keep an eye on things. The Music Modernization Act was a great moment for artists."His New Year's resolutions are to continue to be a "great dad and a great friend to people." "I want to take good care of my health this year. I am in good need of a tune-up, physically, and I want to make sure that gets done at the beginning of the year as well," he said. "I really want to go out and enjoy 2019."To this day, Poison's songs are consistently heard on the radio airwaves on classic rock stations, as well as at gyms, including Planet Fitness. "Honestly, I use them quite a bit when I am out on the road. Planet Fitness rocks," he said. "I love it when they rock 'Nothin' But a Good Time' and 'Your Mama Don't Dance,' to keep people pumped up. We love them for that."For his loyal fans, the "Every Rose Has its Thorn" hit-maker extended his appreciation to them. "Thank you for all the great years of letting me go out and play music. The fans are so open-minded, and they have allowed me to be creative: to be able to do reality TV, hotel rooms and music. I want to thank the fans for the absolute energy that they bring to the shows."Michaels defined success as follows: "Growing up in a really small town, and learning to play music in my basement and learning to play music in my garage. Success means being creative, sticking to your guns, and then, seeing it through. When you do all that, it's an amazing feeling."To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter Bret Michaels and his music, visit his official homepage : Digital Journal reviewed Bret Michaels' sold-out solo concert at The Paramount , as part of "The Party Starts Now" Tour. More about Bret michaels, the paramount, Poison, Rock, every rose has its thorn Bret michaels the paramount Poison Rock every rose has its t...