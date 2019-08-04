By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Bret Michaels, the lead singer of the acclaimed rock group Poison, informed his fans and followers that his father passed away on August 4. Michaels expressed that he was a great guy that was loved by all. In addition, his father, Wally, was a U.S. veteran that loved the country, as well as people and his family; moreover, he liked golf, betting on horses, a cold beer and long drives. The iconic rocker announced that his dad had suffered Michaels added that his father was a dreamer, a warrior, friend, as well his "dad," most importantly. He shared that he was resuscitated five times by the father and he mentioned to him that he has never seen anybody in his father's condition fight as hard as he did. "Dad, you said to be strong no matter what, but this pain in my heart and soul hurts so bad at the moment," he said. "So bad," he added. "I miss you already, we all do," he expressed. "I love you always, dad, and I will see you one day on the other side," he concluded his moving tribute to his father. This past March, as "This morning my dad passed away," Michaels told his fans in an elaborate post on his website Michaels expressed that he was a great guy that was loved by all. In addition, his father, Wally, was a U.S. veteran that loved the country, as well as people and his family; moreover, he liked golf, betting on horses, a cold beer and long drives.The iconic rocker announced that his dad had suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday and he was on life support.Michaels added that his father was a dreamer, a warrior, friend, as well his "dad," most importantly. He shared that he was resuscitated five times by the father and he mentioned to him that he has never seen anybody in his father's condition fight as hard as he did."Dad, you said to be strong no matter what, but this pain in my heart and soul hurts so bad at the moment," he said. "So bad," he added."I miss you already, we all do," he expressed. "I love you always, dad, and I will see you one day on the other side," he concluded his moving tribute to his father.This past March, as Digital Journal reported, Bret Michaels released his "Unbroken" single as a duet with his daughter, Jorja Bleu. More about Bret michaels, Poison, Rock, Father Bret michaels Poison Rock Father