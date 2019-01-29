Poison's Bret Michaels launches the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 29, Poison front-man Bret Michaels has launched the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge. This will give participants the opportunity to dance for a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice, as well as a VIP Rockstar weekend getaway. These participants do not need to show their faces, and the challenge also accepts pet owners to let their animal friends join in on the fun. The winners will be narrowed down and subsequently selected by Team Bret, where they will select the best two videos based on the greatest dance moves, as well as the number of views the videos get, and the submission's overall artistic creativity. His forthcoming single, "Unbroken," will be released on March 15, 2019, which coincides with the rocker's birthday. Michaels co-penned the tune with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu. Aside from the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge being his latest visionary idea, Michaels is avidly involved in charitable causes that are dear to his heart such as the Life Rocks Foundation. This foundation sends children with Type 1 Diabetes to camp each summer. To learn more about rock singer-songwriter Read More: Earlier this month, acclaimed rocker Bret Michaels chatted with For fans and participants, they will need to be 18 years or older, and they must be following and tag @bretmichaelsofficial, and they have to use the following hashtags: #hotrockschallenge #unbroken #bretmichaels #contest. They will need to prepare and upload their own video on Instagram (less than one minute long, but more than 15 seconds), which features their most unique or funniest dance moves.These participants do not need to show their faces, and the challenge also accepts pet owners to let their animal friends join in on the fun. The winners will be narrowed down and subsequently selected by Team Bret, where they will select the best two videos based on the greatest dance moves, as well as the number of views the videos get, and the submission's overall artistic creativity.His forthcoming single, "Unbroken," will be released on March 15, 2019, which coincides with the rocker's birthday. Michaels co-penned the tune with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu.Aside from the Unbroken #HotRocksChallenge being his latest visionary idea, Michaels is avidly involved in charitable causes that are dear to his heart such as the Life Rocks Foundation. This foundation sends children with Type 1 Diabetes to camp each summer.To learn more about rock singer-songwriter Bret Michaels and his latest endeavors, check out his official website : Earlier this month, acclaimed rocker Bret Michaels chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2019. More about Bret michaels, Poison, hotrockschallenge, unbroken, Rock Bret michaels Poison hotrockschallenge unbroken Rock