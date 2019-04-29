Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Atlantic recording artist Plested chatted with Digital Journal about his new single, as well as his plans for the rest of 2019, and he revealed his dream female duet choice in the business. He also talked about the Music Modernization Act and streaming. Plested's music is inspired by him opening up about his feelings. "I really love talking about my feelings," he said. "I love being honest with the music. My songs basically come from the heart." He shared that his plans for the rest of the year will include a headlining tour in the U.K. this October. Regarding his dream female duet partner, Plested said, "I would love to do something with Adele. I just think she has a voice that will always be unmatched. If I were to ever sing a song with her, I think I would cry on stage." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Plested said, "Streaming is a really good thing since the digital platforms allow artists like me to have a worldwide audience instantly. Before, I wouldn't have been able to have that opportunity without the streaming services." Plested feels very strong about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA). "I think it's amazing, especially since I write songs for other people as well. It's important that we make sure that the creators get compensated fairly for their work. The songwriters are the reason this industry exists and you can't forget where the songs come from," he said. He had nothing but the greatest remarks about being on Atlantic Records. "I love it. I think it's amazing to be with a major label since it gives you an extra boost of confidence," he said. "It is great to have a team around me to help me along the way." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, Plested said, "You have to keep going and you have to practice. I compare it to sports, if you want to be good at sports, you need to practice every single day. It's important to get songs and content out there and you can do that with YouTube and streaming. It's important to show people who you really are." "Either You Love Me or You Don't" is available on To learn more about Plested, check out his On his latest single, "Either You Love Me or You Don't," Plested said, "It has been great. It has only been the first weekend but I am very happy with the warm response. It has been amazing."Plested's music is inspired by him opening up about his feelings. "I really love talking about my feelings," he said. "I love being honest with the music. My songs basically come from the heart."He shared that his plans for the rest of the year will include a headlining tour in the U.K. this October.Regarding his dream female duet partner, Plested said, "I would love to do something with Adele. I just think she has a voice that will always be unmatched. If I were to ever sing a song with her, I think I would cry on stage."On the impact of technology on the music business, Plested said, "Streaming is a really good thing since the digital platforms allow artists like me to have a worldwide audience instantly. Before, I wouldn't have been able to have that opportunity without the streaming services."Plested feels very strong about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA). "I think it's amazing, especially since I write songs for other people as well. It's important that we make sure that the creators get compensated fairly for their work. The songwriters are the reason this industry exists and you can't forget where the songs come from," he said.He had nothing but the greatest remarks about being on Atlantic Records. "I love it. I think it's amazing to be with a major label since it gives you an extra boost of confidence," he said. "It is great to have a team around me to help me along the way."For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, Plested said, "You have to keep going and you have to practice. I compare it to sports, if you want to be good at sports, you need to practice every single day. It's important to get songs and content out there and you can do that with YouTube and streaming. It's important to show people who you really are.""Either You Love Me or You Don't" is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Plested, check out his Facebook page and on Instagram More about Plested, Adele, Single, Atlantic, Streaming Plested Adele Single Atlantic Streaming