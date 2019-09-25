By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Acclaimed rock group Pixies will be playing six concerts in North America this winter. They just released a new album "Beneath the Eyrie" on September 13. Their dedicated fans and listeners can expect to hear such fan-favorite tunes as "Here Comes Your Man," "Wave of Mutilation," "Where is My Mind," "Gouge Away," "Hey," "Bone Machine, " "Debaser," and "Gigantic," among many others. On December 2 and 3, they will be performing at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, California, while on December 5, they will play August Hall in San Francisco. On December 9, they will be performing at the iconic Their North American mini-tour will wrap up on December 11 at Big Night Live in Boston, as well as on December 12 at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Canada. The Pixies are comprised of such musicians as Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin. Their album Beneath the Eyrie is available on To learn more about the These shows dates will be the Pixies' sole concerts in the United States and Canada until they kick off their North American tour in 2020. They are promoting their latest studio album, Beneath The Eyrie, which was released on September 13 via Infectious and BMG.Their dedicated fans and listeners can expect to hear such fan-favorite tunes as "Here Comes Your Man," "Wave of Mutilation," "Where is My Mind," "Gouge Away," "Hey," "Bone Machine, " "Debaser," and "Gigantic," among many others.On December 2 and 3, they will be performing at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, California, while on December 5, they will play August Hall in San Francisco. On December 9, they will be performing at the iconic Webster Hall in heart of New York City.Their North American mini-tour will wrap up on December 11 at Big Night Live in Boston, as well as on December 12 at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Canada.The Pixies are comprised of such musicians as Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin.Their album Beneath the Eyrie is available on Apple Music To learn more about the Pixies , their music, and tour dates, check out their official website More about Pixies, Show, North America Pixies Show North America