By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music "Piano Man" Billy Joel has announced that he will be embarking on a stadium tour in 2019, where he will perform in places that he doesn't frequent much. Other tour stops will include shows at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in April, the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in May, the Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland in July, Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, in August, as well as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts in September. This stadium tour will wrap up on October 12 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. All of these stadium shows will be in addition to Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden. On Thursday, January 24, Joel will be playing his 60th consecutive residency show at the hallowed venue, in celebration of the five year anniversary of his residency. Speaking of the "World's Most Famous Arena," as Digital Journal To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer This will afford the chance for more fans to see him live that have not been able to in the past. His baseball stadium tour will kick off on March 9, 2019, at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. He will be performing one stadium show a month, in a state outside of his native New York.Other tour stops will include shows at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in April, the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in May, the Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland in July, Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, in August, as well as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts in September. This stadium tour will wrap up on October 12 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.All of these stadium shows will be in addition to Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden. On Thursday, January 24, Joel will be playing his 60th consecutive residency show at the hallowed venue, in celebration of the five year anniversary of his residency.Speaking of the "World's Most Famous Arena," as Digital Journal previously reported , the "Piano Man" will be performing his 65th consecutive show at Madison Square Garden, as part of his residency, on June 2.To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel and his tour dates, check out his official website More about Billy joel, 2019, Stadium, Baseball, Tour Billy joel 2019 Stadium Baseball Tour Dates Show