Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Piano Man' Billy Joel to kick off 2019 stadium tour dates

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Music
"Piano Man" Billy Joel has announced that he will be embarking on a stadium tour in 2019, where he will perform in places that he doesn't frequent much.
This will afford the chance for more fans to see him live that have not been able to in the past. His baseball stadium tour will kick off on March 9, 2019, at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. He will be performing one stadium show a month, in a state outside of his native New York.
Other tour stops will include shows at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in April, the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in May, the Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland in July, Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, in August, as well as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts in September. This stadium tour will wrap up on October 12 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
All of these stadium shows will be in addition to Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden. On Thursday, January 24, Joel will be playing his 60th consecutive residency show at the hallowed venue, in celebration of the five year anniversary of his residency.
Speaking of the "World's Most Famous Arena," as Digital Journal previously reported, the "Piano Man" will be performing his 65th consecutive show at Madison Square Garden, as part of his residency, on June 2.
To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel and his tour dates, check out his official website.
More about Billy joel, 2019, Stadium, Baseball, Tour
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Bob Sinclair and Robbie Williams charm on 'Electrico Romantico' Special
Essential science: What is the future of lab-grown meat?
Misty Rowe talks 50th anniversary of 'Hee Haw,' Kornfield Friends Special
Review: Lady Gaga slams Donald Trump and Mike Pence during Las Vegas show
Fashion rolls up for Dior's chic strongwoman circus
Adam Lambert auditions for Idol 10 years ago, the rest is history
Michael Carbonaro talks New York magic shows, technology and fans Special
Lawmakers turn their focus to risks of Canada-US border security
Q&A: Mergers and acquisitions dominating the software sector Special
Review: Terra Bella delivers on new single 'Middle of Nowhere USA'