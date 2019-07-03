Phillip Phillips announces that he will become a father

Email
article imagePhillip Phillips announces that he will become a father

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rock singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips (and former American Idol champ) shared some exciting news in his personal life. He announced that he is going to be a father.
"Phillip and Hannah sittin' in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G. First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall. #P^3," he posted on his Facebook page, along with a photo of his wife Hannah and a baby clothing (titled "Gentleman") with a picture of her sonogram. Judging from this photo, it is safe to say they are having a baby boy.
This past October, as Digital Journal reported, Phillips and country star Luke Bryan played a benefit concert in their native Georgia.
His Collateral album is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
