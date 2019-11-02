By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips (former "American Idol" winner) announced that he will be embarking on an intimate tour this winter. "I am really excited to play some new stuff I've been working on and to see all y'all," he added. His tour will kick off on January 17 at City Winery in Boston, Massachusetts, and it will wrap up on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. On January 19, he will be performing at The Space at Westbury on Long Island, New York. For more information on the Westbury show, check out the venue's This past summer, Phillips To learn more about Phillip Phillips and his tour dates, check out his Read More: In 2018, Phillip Phillips chatted with "It's gonna be great playing a bunch of shows in some smaller venues," Phillips remarked in a social media post. "Getting back on the road for some intimate shows at the beginning of 2020," he exclaimed."I am really excited to play some new stuff I've been working on and to see all y'all," he added.His tour will kick off on January 17 at City Winery in Boston, Massachusetts, and it will wrap up on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. On January 19, he will be performing at The Space at Westbury on Long Island, New York. For more information on the Westbury show, check out the venue's official homepage This past summer, Phillips announced that he and his wife, Hannah, are expecting their first baby together.To learn more about Phillip Phillips and his tour dates, check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter : In 2018, Phillip Phillips chatted with Digital Journal about his Collateral album. More about phillip phillips, American idol, Tour, Winter, Show phillip phillips American idol Tour Winter Show