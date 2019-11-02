"It's gonna be great playing a bunch of shows in some smaller venues," Phillips
remarked in a social media post. "Getting back on the road for some intimate shows at the beginning of 2020," he exclaimed.
"I am really excited to play some new stuff I've been working on and to see all y'all," he added.
His tour will kick off on January 17 at City Winery in Boston, Massachusetts, and it will wrap up on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. On January 19, he will be performing at The Space at Westbury on Long Island, New York. For more information on the Westbury show, check out the venue's official homepage
.
This past summer, Phillips announced
that he and his wife, Hannah, are expecting their first baby together.
To learn more about Phillip Phillips and his tour dates, check out his official website
, and follow him on Twitter
.
