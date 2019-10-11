Phil Smith nominated in two 2020 'Best of Long Island' categories

Smith
is in the running for "Best Singer from Long Island" as a soloist, and his '90s tribute band, The 90's Band, is up for "Best Cover Band
" in the "Arts & Entertainment" section.
The 90's Band is made up of Phil and Bianca on co-lead vocals, as well as Luke on drums, Joe on bass, and Dan on guitar.
Aside from The 90's Band, Smith
has also paid musical tributes to such artists as John Mayer, Keith Urban, and the '00s musical era with The 2000's Band.
performs regularly at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
in Wantagh, Nag's Head Ale House in Huntington, as well as other Long Island venues.
To learn more about The 90's Band, check out its official Facebook page
and their official homepage
.