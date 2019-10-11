Phil Smith nominated in two 2020 'Best of Long Island' categories

Email
article imagePhil Smith nominated in two 2020 'Best of Long Island' categories

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Long Island musician Phil Smith has two reasons to be proud of. He has been nominated for two 2020 "Best of Long Island" awards.
Smith is in the running for "Best Singer from Long Island" as a soloist, and his '90s tribute band, The 90's Band, is up for "Best Cover Band" in the "Arts & Entertainment" section.
The 90's Band is made up of Phil and Bianca on co-lead vocals, as well as Luke on drums, Joe on bass, and Dan on guitar.
The 90 s Band
The 90's Band
Simon Miller (Studio 37)
Aside from The 90's Band, Smith has also paid musical tributes to such artists as John Mayer, Keith Urban, and the '00s musical era with The 2000's Band.
The 90's Band performs regularly at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, Nag's Head Ale House in Huntington, as well as other Long Island venues.
To learn more about The 90's Band, check out its official Facebook page and their official homepage.
More about best of long island, phil smith, the 90's band, Long island
 
