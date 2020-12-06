Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music Musician and actor Peter Reckell (who played the iconic role of Bo Brady on "Days of Our Lives") and producer Kehan Miller chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the "Joy" album. On working with Caii-Michelle, Miller said, "Caii-Michelle is great. She is what started this project. That's what launched this whole thing." "That was the seed of the whole LP," Reckell said. In " "My wife, Kelly, is my writer and she writes for my voice. I am a pretty lucky dude," Reckell said. "Kelly is one of the most extraordinarily talented people I have ever met or worked with. Kelly makes people feel so comfortable, she pulls things out of them that they didn't know they were capable of and she makes them believe it, and it's awe-inspiring to watch her," Miller added. Joy is available on digital service providers by They complimented Nick Granville for his mixing and engineering on the Joy album. It was also mixed by Frank Rosato, a longtime friend and mixer extraordinaire. "Nick also helped us bring all the musicians together," Reckell said. "We did an entire album and 13 music/lyric videos in eight weeks," Miller added. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Reckell responded, "Dad." "I am a father to a 13-year-old girl," he said. When asked about working with Brandon Beemer during his tenure on Days of Our Lives, who played his on-screen son Shawn Brady, Reckell said, "I was very fortunate to work with so many amazing actors on that show, Brandon was literally like my son, not only on set but off the set. You don't get that personality much with younger actors. Brandon was so great. He asked questions and his ego didn't get in the way at all. That doesn't happen much with actors." He shared that he had to work hard learning his lines all of those years. "I would spend weekends learning my lines for the shows," he admitted. "The night before, I would spend three hours getting those lines solid, that way, it was in my bones." Reckell defined the word success as waking up happy the next morning and being excited about what you are doing that day. "Having a purpose to get out of bed each day," he said. "For me, success is being happy doing what you love to do," Miller added. To learn more about Blue Aeris, visit their Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kelly Moneymaker Photo courtesy of Kelly Moneymaker Aside from Reckell and Miller, the Joy album features such artists as Kelly Moneymaker, Nick Granville, Nikau Te Huki, ELK, Erna Ferry and Rodger Fox, Kehan Miller, Lisa Tomlins, Rusty Halo, Mike Krompass (Mike K), Caii-Michelle, and Bella Kalolo. "To be honest, Joy was a fantastic experience," Miller said. "The night before, I would spend three hours getting those lines solid, that way, it was in my bones."Reckell defined the word success as waking up happy the next morning and being excited about what you are doing that day. "Having a purpose to get out of bed each day," he said. "For me, success is being happy doing what you love to do," Miller added.To learn more about Blue Aeris, visit their official homepage , their Facebook page , and on Instagram