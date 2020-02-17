Earlier this month, he performed at The Bitter End in New York City. "At the Bitter End, I debuted my new EP titled Culture Crisis
. It is my original work of instrumental rock guitar-based music. This is my first all-originals recording. Typically, I am performing as a side-man and doing studio work for other musicians, so this was a chance for me to play my own original music with some amazing musician friends."
Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "I never thought about planning on a yearly basis like this. For me, life is one horizontal time-line. For example, in 2019 I was already making bookings and practicing for work in 2020. The same will be true for 2021. I try to take one day at a time and strive to be my best."
He shared that his music and songwriting are both inspired by emotions. "From this last EP, I can say that each song came to me just as I picked up the guitar and struck a chord. The common factor being that my now wife, Stefanie, was always in the room. I believe she inspired all of those songs and first chords and so the EP is dedicated to her."
On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I am a millennial so I don't really remember an age other than digital very well. I did live it, but only became of age as a professional in the digital world. I struggle to maneuver it and find where I fit, which I'm sure is common for many artists."
When asked about his dream collaboration partners, he said, "I am always open to collaborating with other artists. I find that I am at my best when I am influencing others. My dream collaboration is with any artist that is riding the same emotional wave and frequency as me. I think this is where great art can be made and isn't necessarily restricted to a single specific artist."
For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to "practice." "First, learn what it means to practice," he said.
Douskalis opened up about his Greek-American heritage. "I have a Greek-American identity complex. When I was living in the South my general impression was: In Greece, I am an American and in the US I am a Greek; I don't really fit in anywhere. Being in New York City is different though and much better. It is a much more diverse and accepting place that generally values cultural diversity and everything that means and offers."
