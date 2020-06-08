Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Payton Moormeier chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his song "Love Letter," and he revealed his dream collaboration choices. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I personally really enjoy writing, whether it's just me writing down feelings or making songs. Although my writing is self-inspired, I will say Post Malone and blackbear are huge musical inspirations for me." Speaking of Post Malone and blackbear, he listed both of these artists as his dream collaboration choices in music. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's a very cool experience! It’s a lot easier to get connected with other artists and influencers now with everything being so digital, but it's such a creative space you have to be on your toes waiting for what's coming next." Regarding his career-defining moments, he said, "I finally released music. I struggled a lot with confidence and putting 'Love Letter' out was a big confidence booster for me. It helped me come out of my shell and be who I always wanted to be." "Things are super crazy right now but keep your head on your shoulders, stay safe, and keep going hard," he told his dedicated fans. For his fans, Moormeier concluded about "Love Letter," "It was such a confidence builder for me, and I really hope it inspires anybody who's wanting a career in any type of entertainment to put there dreams into drive." To learn more about singer-songwriter Payton Moormeier, follow him on On his song "Love Letter," he said, "I was in a relationship with this girl a little bit ago, it ended super abruptly and left me with no closure at all. Obviously, with all these feelings I was left with, I put pen to the paper and made some magic."Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I personally really enjoy writing, whether it's just me writing down feelings or making songs. Although my writing is self-inspired, I will say Post Malone and blackbear are huge musical inspirations for me."Speaking of Post Malone and blackbear, he listed both of these artists as his dream collaboration choices in music.On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's a very cool experience! It’s a lot easier to get connected with other artists and influencers now with everything being so digital, but it's such a creative space you have to be on your toes waiting for what's coming next."Regarding his career-defining moments, he said, "I finally released music. I struggled a lot with confidence and putting 'Love Letter' out was a big confidence booster for me. It helped me come out of my shell and be who I always wanted to be.""Things are super crazy right now but keep your head on your shoulders, stay safe, and keep going hard," he told his dedicated fans.For his fans, Moormeier concluded about "Love Letter," "It was such a confidence builder for me, and I really hope it inspires anybody who's wanting a career in any type of entertainment to put there dreams into drive."To learn more about singer-songwriter Payton Moormeier, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok More about Payton Moormeier, Love letter, post malone, blackbear Payton Moormeier Love letter post malone blackbear