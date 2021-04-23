By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Grammy award-winning artist Paula Cole will release her highly-anticipated album "American Quilt" on May 21, via Renew Records/BMG. Digital Journal has the scoop. In American Quilt, Cole applies a natural insight to American history and musical roots traditions by interpreting a selection of classic songs, where each song provides an entry point for rediscovering the overlooked stories and figures that populate America's interwoven cultural lineage. The album is available for pre-order by Cole made music history when she became the first woman that was nominated as "Producer of the Year" at the 1997 Grammy Awards with any other collaborators. She went on to earn a total of seven Grammy nominations that year and she took home the coveted "Best New Artist" Grammy Award. Her critically-acclaiemd album, This Fire, featured the smash singles "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait," which subsequently became the theme song for the hit TV series Dawson's Creek. Today, she serves as a visiting scholar at Berklee College of Music, where Cole tells all of her female students to "start thinking as a producer, think about how you want the whole track to sound," and she is encouraging them to "be a voice." To learn more about singer-songwriter and producer Paula Cole and her new music, check out her Paula Cole Ebru Yildiz Today, she released her new song "Black Mountain Blues," which is her second single from the upcoming album, after the lead single "Wayfaring Stranger."In American Quilt, Cole applies a natural insight to American history and musical roots traditions by interpreting a selection of classic songs, where each song provides an entry point for rediscovering the overlooked stories and figures that populate America's interwoven cultural lineage.The album is available for pre-order by clicking here Cole made music history when she became the first woman that was nominated as "Producer of the Year" at the 1997 Grammy Awards with any other collaborators.She went on to earn a total of seven Grammy nominations that year and she took home the coveted "Best New Artist" Grammy Award. Her critically-acclaiemd album, This Fire, featured the smash singles "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait," which subsequently became the theme song for the hit TV series Dawson's Creek.Today, she serves as a visiting scholar at Berklee College of Music, where Cole tells all of her female students to "start thinking as a producer, think about how you want the whole track to sound," and she is encouraging them to "be a voice."To learn more about singer-songwriter and producer Paula Cole and her new music, check out her Facebook page Instagram , and follow her on Twitter More about Paula Cole, American Quilt, Album, Producer, Singersongwriter Paula Cole American Quilt Album Producer Singersongwriter