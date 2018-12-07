Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brooklyn - World renowned DJ and electronic producer Paul van Dyk chatted with Digital Journal about his show at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn on December 7. He also spoke about the digital transformation of the electronic music scene. Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Making music is my passion and that's why I will be making music as long as I am able to do so." He collaborated with Plumb on"Music Rescues Me." "The song was co-written by Johnny McDaid and myself. We worked together in the past on a few tracks like 'Time Of Our Lives' and 'Home' so this is our latest collaboration. Plumb and I have also worked together in the past, so it was an easy next step to pull all this together," he explained. On the key to longevity in electronic dance music, he noted that it has to do with authenticity. "If you just make and play whatever is trendy at the moment, then you will be gone when the trend is over. As an artist, you should have a signature to your art form," he said. Digital transformation of electronic music Regarding the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, especially with the predominance of streaming services, he said, "On one hand, it's holding back real creativity on the commercial level as everything sounds the same these days. But it also makes music much more accessible for the real music lovers... As an electronic musician, van Dyk uses technology avidly in his daily routine. "I believe we all use our smartphones and computers every day to connect and be in touch with what's going on," he said. On the future of electronic music in the next five years, he said, "To me, trance especially has always been the most complete music genre. It is positive, driving, energetic and musical. So I am very sure we will have a very vital and exciting trance scene." He also opened up about his accident years back in Utrecht. "Unfortunately, I will never recover 100 percent due to the injuries that I suffered from the accident. It's an everyday challenge but giving up is not an option," he said. The superstar German DJ and producer defined the word success as follows: "To wake up with a smile on my face and if for whatever reason, that's not the case, to remember all the reasons to smile." For his dedicated New York fans, he concluded about his show in Brooklyn, "I will be very happy to see them." Music Rescues Me by Paul van Dyk is available on To learn more about international DJ, producer, and artist Paul van Dyk, check out his On his concert at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, he said, "My set up on stage is like a mobile recording set up that enables me to be very interactive. I will be playing new music from my album, Music Rescues Me, and of course, some things that my audience knows and always request via social media."Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Making music is my passion and that's why I will be making music as long as I am able to do so."He collaborated with Plumb on"Music Rescues Me." "The song was co-written by Johnny McDaid and myself. We worked together in the past on a few tracks like 'Time Of Our Lives' and 'Home' so this is our latest collaboration. Plumb and I have also worked together in the past, so it was an easy next step to pull all this together," he explained.On the key to longevity in electronic dance music, he noted that it has to do with authenticity. "If you just make and play whatever is trendy at the moment, then you will be gone when the trend is over. As an artist, you should have a signature to your art form," he said.Regarding the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, especially with the predominance of streaming services, he said, "On one hand, it's holding back real creativity on the commercial level as everything sounds the same these days. But it also makes music much more accessible for the real music lovers...As an electronic musician, van Dyk uses technology avidly in his daily routine. "I believe we all use our smartphones and computers every day to connect and be in touch with what's going on," he said.On the future of electronic music in the next five years, he said, "To me, trance especially has always been the most complete music genre. It is positive, driving, energetic and musical. So I am very sure we will have a very vital and exciting trance scene."He also opened up about his accident years back in Utrecht. "Unfortunately, I will never recover 100 percent due to the injuries that I suffered from the accident. It's an everyday challenge but giving up is not an option," he said.The superstar German DJ and producer defined the word success as follows: "To wake up with a smile on my face and if for whatever reason, that's not the case, to remember all the reasons to smile."For his dedicated New York fans, he concluded about his show in Brooklyn, "I will be very happy to see them."Music Rescues Me by Paul van Dyk is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about international DJ, producer, and artist Paul van Dyk, check out his official website More about Paul van Dyk, Electronic, DJ, Producer, Brooklyn Paul van Dyk Electronic DJ Producer Brooklyn