Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Paul Stanley of KISS chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his upcoming album "Now and Then," which will be released on March 19 via UMe. 'Now and Then' On the song selection process for his new album, Stanley said, "There were certain songs that for me, connected emotionally and it was also a challenge to me to come up with some of the good tunes that would seamlessly blend the past with the present. There were certain tunes that I thought would connect with listeners and bring a smile." He noted that all of the songs on this musical effort are his favorites. "That's probably why there are 14 songs, each one of them means a lot to me. They all have a special place in my life," he said. His iconic band members include Rafael "Hoffa" Moreira on guitar and backing vocals, Sean Hurley on the bass, his musical director Alex Alessandroni on the keyboards, Ely Rise on the keyboards, Eric Singer on the drums and background vocals, RayYslas on percussion, Gavyn Rhone on background vocals, Crystal Starr on backing vocals, Laurhan Beato on background vocals, and Jon Pappenbrook on lead trumpet. "Before I was influenced by English hard rock and blues rock, I was listening to Motown and I saw Otis Redding when I was 15, and I saw Solomon Burke," he added. "I am not trying to sound like anyone else except I am trying to find the passion and stay true to that." "The vinyl of this album sounds amazing," he added. Digital age of entertainment On being an artist in the digital age, Stanley said, "I think if you manage to survive and thrive through multiple decades, you are bound to see technology and it's part of evolution." For young and aspiring artists and bands, he said, "If you have any doubts about becoming a musician, then find something else. It is very difficult and you will only be doing it if you have no choice. Do it if you must do it and you are compelled to do it, and if it's something inside of you. Don't make the intellectual decision, make the emotional decision." Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he noted that it's about "loving what you do and making sure that you don't allow anyone to repeatedly take advantage of you." "Once you find that to be the case, you have to move on," he said. "You need to be aware of your situation so that if you are in trouble, you know it. The key to longevity is loving what you do." Rock and Roll Hall of Fame In 2014, Stanley was inducted into the prestigious As a co-founder of the acclaimed rock group KISS, Stanley has piloted the band's music and business for over five decades, as one of the biggest bands in the history of rock and roll. They have sold over 100 million units worldwide, and they have had 30 gold albums in America, which makes them the top American band for most gold-certified albums. To this day, the legacy of KISS is stronger than ever, and Stanley has established his own legacy with his book, Face The Music: A Life Exposed, which debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list back in April of 2014, and it was subsequently followed by his second best-seller Backstage Pass. He listed Rod Stewart, Jimmy Page, and Smokey Robinson, as his dream collaboration choices in the music industry. Last year, Stanley and KISS made magician Criss Angel's son Johnny Crisstopher's On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Onward." Life in quarantine Stanley acknowledged that he has been "fine" during the pandemic. "The first three months or so it was scary because we didn't know how the virus was transmitted. I was staying home quarantining," he said. "Now it is a matter of being smart, if you are safety-conscious and keep yourself protected, you can get through this." When asked about the silver lining in the quarantine, he said, "I hope people realize how much we need each other and how important we are to each other." Regarding his career-defining moments, he said, "Defining myself is an ongoing thing. I am not the person I was 40 years ago but that person got me to where I am today. I try to improve myself and be good to the people around me." Stanley defined the word success as "freedom." "I am proud of this album, I love it, and I never want to be someone who is living in boundaries that somebody else sets. I don't believe in staying in one lane, I don't do that on the freeway and I don't do that in music. I hope people enjoy it," he said.To learn more about Paul Stanley and his solo music, visit his official website and his Facebook page