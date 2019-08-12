Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music World-renowned electronic producer and DJ Paul Oakenfold chatted with Digital Journal about his new track "Summer Nights." He also spoke about being an electronic musician in this digital age. On his plans for the future, he said, "Outside of touring and running my labels, the release of my new artist album, Labor of Love." When asked where he sees electronic music in the next five years, he said, "I think the record industry is oversaturated with music and there's more to come." On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "It feels great. There are so many ways to get your music out to fans." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "I use technology to get as much music out as possible and stay engaged with fans and current industry happenings." For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Follow your own musical path and your own journey. Become the best at it and your time will come." In addition to being a veteran electronic musician, Oakenfold is also a chef. "I love cooking and it's a real passion of mine. In fact, I studied in London as a chef," he said. For his fans, he concluded about "Summer Nights," "It's a favorite track of mine and going down very well. It's melodic trance." To learn more about acclaimed DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold, check out his His latest track " Summer Nights " is a collaboration with Galestian. "I'm a big fan of Arthur Galestian's work so we decided to do a track together," he said.On his plans for the future, he said, "Outside of touring and running my labels, the release of my new artist album, Labor of Love."When asked where he sees electronic music in the next five years, he said, "I think the record industry is oversaturated with music and there's more to come."On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "It feels great. There are so many ways to get your music out to fans."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "I use technology to get as much music out as possible and stay engaged with fans and current industry happenings."For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Follow your own musical path and your own journey. Become the best at it and your time will come."In addition to being a veteran electronic musician, Oakenfold is also a chef. "I love cooking and it's a real passion of mine. In fact, I studied in London as a chef," he said.For his fans, he concluded about "Summer Nights," "It's a favorite track of mine and going down very well. It's melodic trance."To learn more about acclaimed DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold, check out his official website More about Paul Oakenfold, summer nights, DJ, Producer, Electronic Paul Oakenfold summer nights DJ Producer Electronic