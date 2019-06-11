Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Music East Meadow - On June 10, Long Island musician Paul Mahos chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of the PinkTie 2019 event. He performed with his band New Life Crisis. "The Stony Brook Children's Hospital is opening a brand new facility and it's going to be amazing. It's going to be a big deal," he said. Mahos headlined this event with his band, New Life Crisis. He shared that he would perform U2 songs in his set, as well as some original music. He acknowledged that it's a "true honor and a privilege to be involved with PinkTie." "Thank you to everybody for their support," he said. On the impact of technology on the music business, Mahos said, "It's a whole new landscape. It's a whole different world. We are just trying to keep playing great music and staying relevant." "Music is music. It's going to be around forever. I don't care how people get it. It's up to us to make great music and how people want to listen to it, is up to them," he said. To learn more about Paul Mahos and New Life Crisis, check out their For more information on PinkTie, check out its PinkTie 2019 was held at The Carltun at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Long Island, and the proceeds this year went to the Stony Brook Children's Hospital . "It is so wonderful to be here," Mahos said. "What a great cause. PinkTie raises money for so many unbelievable charities and this year is no different with the Stony Brooks Children's Hospital, which is very near and dear to my heart.""The Stony Brook Children's Hospital is opening a brand new facility and it's going to be amazing. It's going to be a big deal," he said.Mahos headlined this event with his band, New Life Crisis. He shared that he would perform U2 songs in his set, as well as some original music.He acknowledged that it's a "true honor and a privilege to be involved with PinkTie." "Thank you to everybody for their support," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Mahos said, "It's a whole new landscape. It's a whole different world. We are just trying to keep playing great music and staying relevant.""Music is music. It's going to be around forever. I don't care how people get it. It's up to us to make great music and how people want to listen to it, is up to them," he said.To learn more about Paul Mahos and New Life Crisis, check out their official Facebook page For more information on PinkTie, check out its official homepage More about paul mahos, Music, pinktie, Stony Brook Children's Hospital paul mahos Music pinktie Stony Brook Children...