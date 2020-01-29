Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran singer-songwriter Patty Griffin has a major reason to celebrate. She won the 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Folk Album," which was indeed glorious. This marks her second career Grammy Award. She previously won for "Best Traditional Gospel Album" in 2011 for Downtown Church. In a post on her social media pages, Griffin acknowledged that the Grammy Award was a "great honor" bestowed on her and she expressed her gratitude to the Academy and its voting members. "I am grateful to Craig Ross, my producer and friend, who helps make the sounds in my head and heart a reality," she said, prior to thanking all of the musicians that lent their "prodigious talents" in making the album. She went on to thank David Pulkingham and Conrad Choucroun, who help bring her music to life on the road, as well as her "wonderful team." She subsequently thanked the people that continue to listen to her music and come to her shows. She described music as her life and her passion. "It is because of all of you that I get to live a life enveloped by what I am truly passionate about," she said. Griffin's Grammy award-winning eponymous album is available on To learn more about acclaimed singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and her music, check out her Her self-titled studio album, Patty Griffin, triumphed over such albums as Evening Machines (Gregory Alan Isakov), Front Porch (Joy Williams), My Finest Work Yet (Andrew Bird) and Rearrange My Heart by Che Apalache.This marks her second career Grammy Award. She previously won for "Best Traditional Gospel Album" in 2011 for Downtown Church.In a post on her social media pages, Griffin acknowledged that the Grammy Award was a "great honor" bestowed on her and she expressed her gratitude to the Academy and its voting members."I am grateful to Craig Ross, my producer and friend, who helps make the sounds in my head and heart a reality," she said, prior to thanking all of the musicians that lent their "prodigious talents" in making the album. She went on to thank David Pulkingham and Conrad Choucroun, who help bring her music to life on the road, as well as her "wonderful team."She subsequently thanked the people that continue to listen to her music and come to her shows. She described music as her life and her passion. "It is because of all of you that I get to live a life enveloped by what I am truly passionate about," she said.Griffin's Grammy award-winning eponymous album is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify To learn more about acclaimed singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Patty Griffin, Grammy, Folk, Album Patty Griffin Grammy Folk Album