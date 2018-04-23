By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music On April 23, 2018, the trailer for the feature documentary "Horses: Patti Smith and her band" was released on Apple Music. "Horses: Patti Smith and her band" is going to have its world premiere on April 23 at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. This film documents one of the last concerts of the 40th anniversary of her signature album Horses, which was performed in its entirety in full sequence at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater. It features some intimate backstage footage with To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Patti Smith's book The documentary feature "Horses: Patti Smith and her band" was directed by Steven Sebring, and Jimmy Iovine served as the executive producer. The film was acquired by Apple Music earlier in the year."Horses: Patti Smith and her band" is going to have its world premiere on April 23 at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. This film documents one of the last concerts of the 40th anniversary of her signature album Horses, which was performed in its entirety in full sequence at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater. It features some intimate backstage footage with Patti Smith and her band, which is comprised of Lenny Kaye, Jay Dee Daugherty, Tony Shanahan, and Jack Petruzzelli, who are joined with her guitarist Jackson Smith and Flea.To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith , check out her official website Digital Journal reviewed Patti Smith's book Devotion , which was released on Yale University Press. More about Patti Smith, Trailer, Horses, Documentary, Feature Patti Smith Trailer Horses Documentary Feature Film