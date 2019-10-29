Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePat Benatar earns first nod for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 15, it was announced that Long Island's very own rock queen Pat Benatar has earned her first-career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Benatar is nominated alongside her husband and guitar player, Neil Giraldo. She has been eligible for this recognition since 2004. She grew up in Lindenhurst on Long Island.
She is one of nine artists that appear on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 ballot for the first time.
They are credited for being one of the most "formidable power couples" in rock and roll history. Benatar and Giraldo both created a unique sound that has impacted the sonic landscape of the '80s on a deep level.
With her music video for "You Better Run," Benatar made MTV history, becoming the first woman to appear on the channel, while Neil Giraldo was the first guitar player on MTV. Their partnership is one of rock music's most long-lasting. They founded their own entertainment company, Bel Chiasso, and they continue to perform concerts and create new music to this day.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Wayne Herrschaft
Her mantel holds four Grammy awards, which she won consecutively from 1981 until 1984, all of which were for "Best Female Rock Vocal Performance" for such singles as "Fire and Ice," "Love Is a Battlefield," "Shadows of the Night" and for her Crimes of Passion album.
To learn more about Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, check out the rock couple's website.
More about Pat Benatar, Rock and roll hall of fame, Neil Giraldo, Queen, Rock
 
Latest News
Top News
Nirmal Purja: Nepali climber carving mountaineering history
Jeni Stepanek talks WAFF, Mattie's Peace Day and 'Toast to Peace' Special
Colombia's ex-rebels remove mines they left during war
Bursting at the seams: inside an IS prison in Syria
Meet Mark Grossman: Adam Newman on 'The Young and The Restless' Special
India's IndiGo makes $33bn mega-order of Airbus planes
Meet Nick Thoman: Olympic gold and silver medalist swimmer Special
Op-Ed: Anger and frustration abound as California blackouts continue
Q&A: How AI tech can make humans more emotionally intelligent Special
Review: Adam Lambert amazing on 'Superpower' (Live Sessions) Special