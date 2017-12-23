Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Parker McCollum chatted with Digital Journal about his new studio album "Probably Wrong," as well as his dream female duets in country. He listed the song "Misunderstood" as his personal favorite on the new album, although, he doesn't remember where or when he wrote it. "It was written in those six weeks. That's all I remember," he recalled. McCollum's plans for the future include a new album, his third studio effort, as well as his 2018 winter tour dates. "There will be a lot of dates in Texas, since Texas has been very, very good to us. We're excited," he said. On the impact of technology on the music industry, he said, "Technology is not done changing the music business. Everything happens so far right now, so we are always playing catch up. There is always a new platform to put your music on. It allows us all to communicate very quickly. The music business is a fun place and an interesting place, and it's a guessing game for everybody." He noted that his dream female duet choices include Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and Taylor Swift. "I love Shania Twain and Dolly Parton. Dolly is the real deal. I like country music," he said. Probably Wrong is available on To learn more about singer-songwriter "I wrote the whole record in six weeks," he said. "I know the first album was very honest and very real, and it was written in a dark time. I went in that same place, time and vibe and I wrote Probably Wrong. Even though it has a lot of heartbreak songs, I tried to keep it upbeat and energetic. Love that doesn't work out is pretty relatable, and I love sad songs."He listed the song "Misunderstood" as his personal favorite on the new album, although, he doesn't remember where or when he wrote it. "It was written in those six weeks. That's all I remember," he recalled.McCollum's plans for the future include a new album, his third studio effort, as well as his 2018 winter tour dates. "There will be a lot of dates in Texas, since Texas has been very, very good to us. We're excited," he said.On the impact of technology on the music industry, he said, "Technology is not done changing the music business. Everything happens so far right now, so we are always playing catch up. There is always a new platform to put your music on. It allows us all to communicate very quickly. The music business is a fun place and an interesting place, and it's a guessing game for everybody."He noted that his dream female duet choices include Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and Taylor Swift. "I love Shania Twain and Dolly Parton. Dolly is the real deal. I like country music," he said.Probably Wrong is available on iTunes To learn more about singer-songwriter Parker McCollum , check out his official website More about Parker McCollum, Album, probably wrong, Dolly parton Parker McCollum Album probably wrong Dolly parton