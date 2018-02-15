Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne (Black Sabbath) chatted about his 2018 farewell world tour entitled "No More Tours 2." Osbourne revealed that he is not retiring entirely from the music business. "I am just not doing world tours anymore," he explained. "I will be doing gigs." When asked about what kind of shows Osbourne will be doing instead of the world tours, his wife, Sharon, responded on his behalf, "Anything but Coachella." The iconic rocker acknowledged that rock and roll is a turbulent industry. "You can't make it up. Some nights are good. Some nights are not so good. I can't remember the first gig," he said, prior to describing rock and roll as the "greatest love affair that he has ever had in his life." "Paranoid" was the song that he claimed as his signature tune. "I've always played 'Paranoid.' It's like my anthem," he explained. Following the world tour, Sharon will have Ozzy at home all the time. "I'm fucking frightened," she said, about the thought of that. "I think I need to get another job!" Sharon added. "She is going out on the road," Ozzy Osbourne further clarified, with a laugh. On September 8, Osbourne will be performing at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, with To learn more about Ozzy Osbourne and the schedule for his 2018 world tour, check out his This final tour will be a celebration of five decades of "The Prince of Darkness." He noted that he is pushing 70 years old, and that he has missed his family over the years. "I want to spend some time with my family," he admitted.Osbourne revealed that he is not retiring entirely from the music business. "I am just not doing world tours anymore," he explained. "I will be doing gigs."When asked about what kind of shows Osbourne will be doing instead of the world tours, his wife, Sharon, responded on his behalf, "Anything but Coachella."The iconic rocker acknowledged that rock and roll is a turbulent industry. "You can't make it up. Some nights are good. Some nights are not so good. I can't remember the first gig," he said, prior to describing rock and roll as the "greatest love affair that he has ever had in his life.""Paranoid" was the song that he claimed as his signature tune. "I've always played 'Paranoid.' It's like my anthem," he explained.Following the world tour, Sharon will have Ozzy at home all the time. "I'm fucking frightened," she said, about the thought of that. "I think I need to get another job!" Sharon added. "She is going out on the road," Ozzy Osbourne further clarified, with a laugh.On September 8, Osbourne will be performing at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, with Stone Sour as his special musical guest.To learn more about Ozzy Osbourne and the schedule for his 2018 world tour, check out his official website More about Ozzy osbourne, Tour, World, no more tours 2 Ozzy osbourne Tour World no more tours 2