By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Young entrepreneur and publicist Trevor Perkins announced that he is rebranding Longarrow Publicity as Perkins Publicity. Perkins Publicity is a public relations (PF) firm that specializes in unique PR and marketing campaigns for musicians, events, and record labels. Their distinct approach centers around the artist's image and they use new, modern and traditional methods, and they take full advantage of opportunities in order to help boost and influence their artists' brands. The Perkins Publicity roster of artists is highly eclectic and it consists of such performers as Dani Jack, Trevor Perkins acknowledged that they have experienced a substantial amount of growth over the past year. "Since we launched in 2018, we've secured our clients coverage in Taste of Country, The Ty Bentli Show, CelebMix, Radio Disney Country, The Boot, and many other digital outlets," he said. With our rebranding, our overall mission is to achieve the best for our clients." For more information on Perkins Publicity, check out its Longarrow Publicity was founded last year, in October of 2018, by publicist and owner Trevor Perkins. It was nominated for "Promotion Company of Year" at the Josie Music Awards.Perkins Publicity is a public relations (PF) firm that specializes in unique PR and marketing campaigns for musicians, events, and record labels. Their distinct approach centers around the artist's image and they use new, modern and traditional methods, and they take full advantage of opportunities in order to help boost and influence their artists' brands.The Perkins Publicity roster of artists is highly eclectic and it consists of such performers as Dani Jack, Lauren Davidson Hudson Valley , Sierra Annie Band, and Gracie Carol, among others.Trevor Perkins acknowledged that they have experienced a substantial amount of growth over the past year. "Since we launched in 2018, we've secured our clients coverage in Taste of Country, The Ty Bentli Show, CelebMix, Radio Disney Country, The Boot, and many other digital outlets," he said. With our rebranding, our overall mission is to achieve the best for our clients."For more information on Perkins Publicity, check out its official homepage More about Perkins Publicity, Trevor Perkins, Publicist, Owner Perkins Publicity Trevor Perkins Publicist Owner