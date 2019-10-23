By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music The late but great rock singer-songwriter Warren Zevon is missing from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 ballot. Some of his most well-known songs included "Werewolves of London," which hit the Top 40, as well as "Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner," and "Lawyers, Guns and Money." His compositions were recorded by such artists as Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne. He also penned "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," which was recorded by Ronstadt, Browne and even country sensation Terri Clark. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Zevon was a true trailblazer, icon and pioneer. He was featured many times on David Letterman's popular talk shows (Late Night with David Letterman and Late Show with David Letterman). Even though he died from cancer in 2003, his music and legacy still live on in the hearts of millions. Zevon truly epitomized the spirit of rock and roll. His noteworthy compositions include "Accidentally Like a Martyr," "Carmelita," and "Hasten Down the Wind." He was admired by his peers in the music industry, who were fans of his music and songwriting. His fan club includes Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, Eddie Vedder, Bonnie Raitt, and Bruce Springsteen, the latter of which proclaimed him as the "greatest songwriter." Hopefully, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will rectify this omission at a future ceremony, since Warren Zevon belongs in there. For more information on Warren Zevon and his music, check out his Out of this year's nominees, Zevon is one of the biggest omissions. He had a big musical impact on the music scene and influenced many singer-songwriters. The legendary Warren Zevon has been eligible since 1994, and he has yet to even secure a single nomination.Some of his most well-known songs included "Werewolves of London," which hit the Top 40, as well as "Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner," and "Lawyers, Guns and Money." His compositions were recorded by such artists as Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne. He also penned "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," which was recorded by Ronstadt, Browne and even country sensation Terri Clark.A native of Chicago, Illinois, Zevon was a true trailblazer, icon and pioneer. He was featured many times on David Letterman's popular talk shows (Late Night with David Letterman and Late Show with David Letterman). Even though he died from cancer in 2003, his music and legacy still live on in the hearts of millions. Zevon truly epitomized the spirit of rock and roll.His noteworthy compositions include "Accidentally Like a Martyr," "Carmelita," and "Hasten Down the Wind." He was admired by his peers in the music industry, who were fans of his music and songwriting. His fan club includes Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, Eddie Vedder, Bonnie Raitt, and Bruce Springsteen, the latter of which proclaimed him as the "greatest songwriter."Hopefully, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will rectify this omission at a future ceremony, since Warren Zevon belongs in there.For more information on Warren Zevon and his music, check out his official website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Warren Zevon, Rock and roll hall of fame, Singersongwriter Warren Zevon Rock and roll hall o... Singersongwriter