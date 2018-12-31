Op-Ed: Top 10 female interviews in music of 2018

Allee Willis
: Songwriter and visual artist Allee Willis chatted with Digital Journal
about her induction into the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame. She has written such iconic songs as "September," "Boogie Wonderland," "Neutron Dance" and the 90's classic "I'll Be There for You" (the theme song of Friends
).
Ann Wilson of Heart
Allee Willis
Dennis McClain
: Rock queen Ann Wilson of Heart spoke to Digital Journal about being a part of the "Stars Align" Tour
with Paul Rodgers and Jeff Beck, and her latest studio offering, Immortal
.
Brenda Lee
Ann Wilson of Heart
Kimberly Adamis, courtesy of MSO PR
: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Brenda Lee chatted with Digital Journal
about her star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and she discussed the 60th year anniversary of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."
Dame Vera Lynn
Rock star Brenda Lee
Webster PR
: At 101 years old, Dame Vera Lynn gave Digital Journal
an exclusive interview about her latest birthday celebration. The "Forces' Sweetheart" gave her advice to aspiring singers and entertainers.
Joan Armatrading
Dame Vera Lynn
supplied by Lea Graham Associates
: British singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading spoke with Digital Journal
about her album, Not Too Far Away. Armatrading elaborated on the impact of technology on the music business, and she expressed her gratitude to her fans.
k.d. lang
Joan Armatrading
Joan Armatrading
: Grammy winner k.d. lang chatted with Digital Journal
about her North American Tour, her motivations, and the key to longevity in the industry. She also furnished her definition of success.
Lita Ford
k.d. lang
k.d. lang official publicity photo
: "The Queen of Metal" Lita Ford chatted with Digital Journal
about her illustrious career in rock music. She also spoke about her own guitars, Lita Ford Guitars, and the digital transformation of the music business.
Martina McBride
Lita Ford
Shovelhead Studios
: Country queen Martina McBride chatted with Digital Journal
about her new holiday album, Christmas tour and her new cookbook.
Nana Mouskouri
Martina McBride
Photo courtesy of Food Network
: Best-selling recording artist Nana Mouskouri chatted with Digital Journal
about her new album, Forever Young
, and her illustrious career in the music industry.
Sarah Brightman
Nana Mouskouri
Kate Barry
: World renowned soprano Sarah Brightman chatted with Digital Journal
about her new album, Hymn
, as well as her upcoming show at Radio City Music Hall.
Sarah Brightman
Simon Fowler