Op-Ed: Top 10 female interviews in music of 2018

: Songwriter and visual artist Allee Willis chatted with Digital Journal about her induction into the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame. She has written such iconic songs as "September," "Boogie Wonderland," "Neutron Dance" and the 90's classic "I'll Be There for You" (the theme song of Friends).: Rock queen Ann Wilson of Heart spoke to Digital Journal about being a part of the " Stars Align" Tour with Paul Rodgers and Jeff Beck, and her latest studio offering, Immortal.: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Brenda Lee chatted with Digital Journal about her star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and she discussed the 60th year anniversary of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.": At 101 years old, Dame Vera Lynn gave Digital Journal an exclusive interview about her latest birthday celebration. The "Forces' Sweetheart" gave her advice to aspiring singers and entertainers.: British singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading spoke with Digital Journal about her album, Not Too Far Away. Armatrading elaborated on the impact of technology on the music business, and she expressed her gratitude to her fans.: Grammy winner k.d. lang chatted with Digital Journal about her North American Tour, her motivations, and the key to longevity in the industry. She also furnished her definition of success.: "The Queen of Metal" Lita Ford chatted with Digital Journal about her illustrious career in rock music. She also spoke about her own guitars, Lita Ford Guitars, and the digital transformation of the music business.: Country queen Martina McBride chatted with Digital Journal about her new holiday album, Christmas tour and her new cookbook.: Best-selling recording artist Nana Mouskouri chatted with Digital Journal about her new album, Forever Young, and her illustrious career in the music industry.: World renowned soprano Sarah Brightman chatted with Digital Journal about her new album, Hymn, as well as her upcoming show at Radio City Music Hall.