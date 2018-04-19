By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music BBMak has always been one of pop music's most underrated groups. This music journalist ranks his Top five favorite recordings by BBMak. One of their greatest musical works, displaying their prowess on acoustic guitar and their stunning vocals, is "Out of My Heart (Into Your Head)," which comes in at No. 5. At No. 4 is "Back Here," which is certainly their signature song, since it is still played on adult contemporary radio stations and '90s and '00s radio stations. The song is nostalgic and liberating at the same time. "Still On Your Side" comes in at No. 3. This song is also a harmonies master-class, and in the song's music video, BBMak pays tribute to their British roots, as it was filmed in England. At No. 2 is the beautiful acoustic ballad "I Can Tell," where they showcase their rich, velvet vocals. While this song was never a radio single, it definitely should have been, since it is utterly fantastic. When all is said and done, the greatest song by BBMak, is "Ghost of You and Me" at No. 1. Their harmonies are top-notch (reminiscent of 98 Degrees, and that ought to be taken as a compliment), and the song is hauntingly beautiful, and its lyrics are easily relatable. BBMak were one of the most talented and underrated pop groups of the late '90s and early '00s. They epitomize the best that '90s and '00s pop music has to offer: captivating vocals, warm lyrics, and a solid production. It is great that they will be recording more music together. Hopefully, with new music from BBMak in the future, there will be more new songs, that will subsequently become favorites, for an extended list of favorite BBMak tracks. To learn more about pop group BBMak and their latest news, check out their British pop-rock group BBMak is made up of Mark Barry on vocals, Christian Burns on vocals and rhythm guitar, and Stephen McNally on vocals and lead guitar.One of their greatest musical works, displaying their prowess on acoustic guitar and their stunning vocals, is "Out of My Heart (Into Your Head)," which comes in atAtis "Back Here," which is certainly their signature song, since it is still played on adult contemporary radio stations and '90s and '00s radio stations. The song is nostalgic and liberating at the same time."Still On Your Side" comes in at. This song is also a harmonies master-class, and in the song's music video, BBMak pays tribute to their British roots, as it was filmed in England.Atis the beautiful acoustic ballad "I Can Tell," where they showcase their rich, velvet vocals. While this song was never a radio single, it definitely should have been, since it is utterly fantastic.When all is said and done, the greatest song by BBMak, is "Ghost of You and Me" at. Their harmonies are top-notch (reminiscent of 98 Degrees, and that ought to be taken as a compliment), and the song is hauntingly beautiful, and its lyrics are easily relatable.BBMak were one of the most talented and underrated pop groups of the late '90s and early '00s. They epitomize the best that '90s and '00s pop music has to offer: captivating vocals, warm lyrics, and a solid production. It is great that they will be recording more music together. Hopefully, with new music from BBMak in the future, there will be more new songs, that will subsequently become favorites, for an extended list of favorite BBMak tracks.To learn more about pop group BBMak and their latest news, check out their official Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about BBMak, Pop, Group, British More news from BBMak Pop Group British