These 10 women are arranged in no particular order.
Reba McEntire
: Country queen Reba is the epitome of balancing a family life with music.
Martina McBride
Martina McBride
Martina McBride publicity image
: Martina McBride is wife to John McBride and mother to three daughters (Delaney, Emma and Ava). Her songs are an anthem of female empowerment, especially "In My Daughter's Day," which has a Mother's Day vibe to it.
Lee Ann Womack
Lee Ann Womack
Ebru Yildiz courtesy of Shore Fire Media
: "I Hope You Dance" songstress Lee Ann Womack is mother to two daughters, Aubrie (who is a country artist herself) and Anna Lise.
Faith Hill
Faith Hill's 'Breathe'
Faith Hill 'Breathe' official cover art
: The "Breathe" singer is a wife to Tim McGraw, as well as a mother to their three daughters. Throughout her career, she has been able to raise her three daughters and score chart-topping songs on the Billboard charts, and Grammy awards along the way.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood publicity photo
: When she is not topping the country charts, Carrie Underwood is wife to hockey player Mike Fisher and mother to her son Isaiah.
Jo Dee Messina
Country star Jo Dee Messina
John Zocco, courtesy of MSO PR
: One of the biggest female country stars of the '90s, Messina is a mother to two sons, Noah and Jonah. She is the wife of Chris Deffenbaugh.
Shania Twain
Country superstar Shania Twain
Lee Cherry
: Shania Twain, who made country music cool from a pop cross-over standpoint, is a mother to her son, Eja. Her Come On Over
album is the best-selling album by a female artist.
Pam Tillis
Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis
Photo Courtesy of Absolute Publicity
: The Queen of '90s country, Pam Tillis
, is the mother of Ben. She is half of the country duo Grits and Glamour
(the other half is Lorrie Morgan). She is known for such smash country hits as "Maybe It Was Memphis" and "Let That Pony Run."
Sheryl Crow
: Crow is the mother of her two boys. For her, family is of utmost importance, and adopting these two boys was a very special and rewarding decision that she made in her life.
Naomi Judd
Naomi Judd
Naomi Judd publicity photo
: Naomi is mother to Wynonna and Ashley Judd, and a true pioneer for women in country music.