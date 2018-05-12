Email
article imageOp-Ed: Top 10 Inspirational Moms in Country Music

By Markos Papadatos     27 mins ago in Music
The following 10 woman are inspirational female country singers that are able to balance motherhood and a music career quite well. This list is just in time for Mother's Day.
These 10 women are arranged in no particular order.
Reba McEntire: Country queen Reba is the epitome of balancing a family life with music.
Martina McBride: Martina McBride is wife to John McBride and mother to three daughters (Delaney, Emma and Ava). Her songs are an anthem of female empowerment, especially "In My Daughter's Day," which has a Mother's Day vibe to it.
Lee Ann Womack: "I Hope You Dance" songstress Lee Ann Womack is mother to two daughters, Aubrie (who is a country artist herself) and Anna Lise.
Faith Hill: The "Breathe" singer is a wife to Tim McGraw, as well as a mother to their three daughters. Throughout her career, she has been able to raise her three daughters and score chart-topping songs on the Billboard charts, and Grammy awards along the way.
Carrie Underwood: When she is not topping the country charts, Carrie Underwood is wife to hockey player Mike Fisher and mother to her son Isaiah.
Jo Dee Messina: One of the biggest female country stars of the '90s, Messina is a mother to two sons, Noah and Jonah. She is the wife of Chris Deffenbaugh.
Shania Twain: Shania Twain, who made country music cool from a pop cross-over standpoint, is a mother to her son, Eja. Her Come On Over album is the best-selling album by a female artist.
Pam Tillis: The Queen of '90s country, Pam Tillis, is the mother of Ben. She is half of the country duo Grits and Glamour (the other half is Lorrie Morgan). She is known for such smash country hits as "Maybe It Was Memphis" and "Let That Pony Run."
Sheryl Crow: Crow is the mother of her two boys. For her, family is of utmost importance, and adopting these two boys was a very special and rewarding decision that she made in her life.
Naomi Judd: Naomi is mother to Wynonna and Ashley Judd, and a true pioneer for women in country music.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
