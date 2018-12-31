Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Top 10 electronic dance music interviews of 2018

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Music
Digital Journal lists its Top 10 interviews in electronic dance music (EDM) in 2018, which include iconic names in the genre, as well as contemporary stars.
Afrojack: World renowned DJ and producer Afrojack spoke to this journalist about his latest album Press Play, and his "Global Remix Battle I" talent search.
Alan Walker
Alan Walker
Rikkard Häggbom
Alan Walker: Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker sat down and chatted with Digital Journal at Electric Zoo in New York. He spoke about the hardest part of his job as a musician, as well as his fans and the impact of technology on electronic music.
Alesso
Alesso
Harrison Boyce
Alesso: Swedish DJ and producer Alesso spoke about his single "Remedy," as well as his motivations and he revealed his dream female collaboration choice in music.
Gareth Emery
Gareth Emery
Armada Music
Gareth Emery: Electronic star Gareth Emery spoke to Digital Journal about his his blockchain streaming service Choon, and he also took the time to pay a moving tribute to Avicii.
Jean-Michel Jarre
Jean-Michel Jarre
Peter Lindbergh
Jean-Michele Jarre: Electronic dance music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre sat down and chatted with this journalist at his hotel in New York, where he spoke about his future plans, which includes working with artificial intelligence and virtual reality. He also spoke about his new album, Equinoxe Infinity.
Kaskade performing at Electric Zoo
Kaskade performing at Electric Zoo
aLIVE Coverage
Kaskade: Acclaimed DJ and producer Kaskade chatted with me at Electric Zoo about his motivations, his accolades and he offered for aspiring electronic musicians.
Markus Schulz
Markus Schulz
Stark Profiles PR
Markus Schulz: German DJ and producer Markus Schulz spoke about his latest artist album, We Are The Light.
NERVO
NERVO
Chloe Paul, courtesy of Armada Music
NERVO: NERVO chatted about their song "What Would You Do For Love." The twin sisters opened up about the digital transformation of the EDM scene.
Paul van Dyk
Paul van Dyk
Christoph Köstlin
Paul van Dyk: Electronic mega-star Paul van Dyk chatted with Digital Journal about his show in Brooklyn, New York, as well as the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, and the key to longevity in the business.
Dutch duo W&W
Dutch duo W&W
Henny van Roomen
W&W: Dutch duo W&W chatted with Digital Journal about their collaboration, "Long Way Down," which features Darren Styles and Giin. They also spoke about their love for electronic music.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about electronic dance music, edm, alesso, Paul van Dyk, Afrojack
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump softens Syria pullout schedule but claims 'hero' status
NASA spaceship zooms toward farthest world ever photographed
Notable deaths in the music business in 2018
California's new laws reflect state's liberal activism
UK awards Brexit ferry contract to firm with no ships
Kathleen Gati talks 'General Hospital,' inspirations and fans Special
Op-Ed: Top track and field interviews of 2018
Pakistan national airline fires pilots with fake school degrees
Presidential campaign starts in conflict-torn Ukraine
CCTV footage shows men transporting 'Khashoggi body parts'