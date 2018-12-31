Afrojack
: World renowned DJ and producer Afrojack
spoke to this journalist about his latest album Press Play
, and his "Global Remix Battle I" talent search.
Alan Walker
Alan Walker
Rikkard Häggbom
: Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker sat down and chatted with Digital Journal
at Electric Zoo in New York. He spoke about the hardest part of his job as a musician, as well as his fans and the impact of technology on electronic music.
Alesso
: Swedish DJ and producer Alesso
spoke about his single "Remedy," as well as his motivations and he revealed his dream female collaboration choice in music.
Gareth Emery
Gareth Emery
Armada Music
: Electronic star Gareth Emery spoke to Digital Journal
about his his blockchain streaming service Choon, and he also took the time to pay a moving tribute to Avicii
.
Jean-Michele Jarre
Jean-Michel Jarre
Peter Lindbergh
: Electronic dance music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre
sat down and chatted with this journalist at his hotel in New York, where he spoke about his future plans, which includes working with artificial intelligence and virtual reality. He also spoke about his new album, Equinoxe Infinity
.
Kaskade
Kaskade performing at Electric Zoo
aLIVE Coverage
: Acclaimed DJ and producer Kaskade
chatted with me at Electric Zoo about his motivations, his accolades and he offered for aspiring electronic musicians.
Markus Schulz
Markus Schulz
Stark Profiles PR
: German DJ and producer Markus Schulz
spoke about his latest artist album, We Are The Light
.
NERVO
NERVO
Chloe Paul, courtesy of Armada Music
: NERVO chatted about their song "What Would You Do For Love
." The twin sisters opened up about the digital transformation of the EDM scene.
Paul van Dyk
Paul van Dyk
Christoph Köstlin
: Electronic mega-star Paul van Dyk chatted with Digital Journal
about his show in Brooklyn, New York, as well as the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, and the key to longevity in the business.
W&W
Dutch duo W&W
Henny van Roomen
: Dutch duo W&W chatted with Digital Journal
about their collaboration, "Long Way Down," which features Darren Styles and Giin. They also spoke about their love for electronic music.