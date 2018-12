Alan Walker Rikkard Häggbom

: World renowned DJ and producer Afrojack spoke to this journalist about his latest album Press Play, and his "Global Remix Battle I" talent search.: Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker sat down and chatted with Digital Journal at Electric Zoo in New York. He spoke about the hardest part of his job as a musician, as well as his fans and the impact of technology on electronic music.: Swedish DJ and producer Alesso spoke about his single "Remedy," as well as his motivations and he revealed his dream female collaboration choice in music.: Electronic star Gareth Emery spoke to Digital Journal about his his blockchain streaming service Choon, and he also took the time to pay a moving tribute to Avicii : Electronic dance music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre sat down and chatted with this journalist at his hotel in New York, where he spoke about his future plans, which includes working with artificial intelligence and virtual reality. He also spoke about his new album, Equinoxe Infinity.: Acclaimed DJ and producer Kaskade chatted with me at Electric Zoo about his motivations, his accolades and he offered for aspiring electronic musicians.: German DJ and producer Markus Schulz spoke about his latest artist album, We Are The Light.: NERVO chatted about their song " What Would You Do For Love ." The twin sisters opened up about the digital transformation of the EDM scene.: Electronic mega-star Paul van Dyk chatted with Digital Journal about his show in Brooklyn, New York, as well as the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, and the key to longevity in the business.: Dutch duo W&W chatted with Digital Journal about their collaboration, "Long Way Down," which features Darren Styles and Giin. They also spoke about their love for electronic music.