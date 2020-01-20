Op-Ed: Todd Rundgren snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020

Iconic rock singer-songwriter and record producer Todd Rundgren was severely snubbed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2020.

Rundgren has done more for rock and roll than the vast majority of the musical acts that were inducted this year. He is a living rock legend and had a profound influence on countless artists and bands that followed. This marked his second consecutive nomination for the Rock Hall. This year, Rundgren will be touring as part of "The Individualist, A True Star" Tour, which is presented by SiriusXM. He will be playing a full side of his seminal studio album, A Wizard, A True Star, each night. On May 28, he will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington in New York. To learn more about Rundgren's upcoming show at The Paramount in Huntington, check out the venue's official homepage. As a recording artist, Rundgren is known for such hit singles as "I Saw The Light," "Hello It's Me," "Can We Still Be Friends," and "Bang The Drum All Day." As a producer, he has worked on landmark studio albums by such artists as Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Badfinger, and Daryl Hall & John Oates, among many others. For more information on Todd Rundgren, his music and tour schedule for 2020, check out his official website. In his place, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognized the following artists for induction: Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, T. Rex, Doobie Brothers, and Nine Inch Nails.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com