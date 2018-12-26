It hosted a wide variety of events this year, ranging from children's shows (Laurie Berkner), to concerts featuring world-renowned singer-songwriters and bands, to comedy shows (including comedian Jim Breuer's
residency) and cover bands (Big Shot
).
The Paramount earned a 2019 "Best of Long Island" nomination for "Best Concert Venue on Long Island
," an honor that it previously won in 2016.
In 2018, The Paramount continues to rank in the top five club venues according to Pollstar Magazine
.
On Saturday, December 29, Bret Michaels
, the lead singer of the rock group Poison, will be performing a solo concert at The Paramount
.
