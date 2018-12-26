Email
article imageOp-Ed: The Paramount is Long Island's top music venue for 2018

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Huntington - With 2018 coming to a close, Digital Journal has ranked The Paramount in Huntington as the top venue on Long Island for 2018.
It hosted a wide variety of events this year, ranging from children's shows (Laurie Berkner), to concerts featuring world-renowned singer-songwriters and bands, to comedy shows (including comedian Jim Breuer's residency) and cover bands (Big Shot).
The Paramount earned a 2019 "Best of Long Island" nomination for "Best Concert Venue on Long Island," an honor that it previously won in 2016.
In 2018, The Paramount continues to rank in the top five club venues according to Pollstar Magazine.
On Saturday, December 29, Bret Michaels, the lead singer of the rock group Poison, will be performing a solo concert at The Paramount.
To learn more about The Paramount on Long Island, check out its official website, and its Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
