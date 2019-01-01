In August of 2018, they played the 89 North Music Venue
in Patchogue, where they opened for William Ryan Key, the former front-man of Yellowcard.
The Burbs is comprised of Dominick Pititto on guitar and vocals, Shawn O'Connor on vocals, Bryan Holland on bass and vocals, as well as Anthony Soriano on drums. They consistently prove to be one of the most underrated rock bands on Long Island. Their music is quite versatile, and it will resonate well with fans and listeners of such rock groups as Green Day, The Killers, Three Days Grace, and Muse.
On October 19, 2018, they hosted an EP release party at the Amityville Music Hall
on Long Island, for their critically-acclaimed EP, Late to the Party
.
Their five-track EP is available on iTunes
.
For more information on the Long Island rock group The Burbs, check out their official Facebook page
.