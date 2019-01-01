Email
Op-Ed: The Burbs are the 'One to Watch in 2019' in the local rock scene

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
Long Island's very own band, The Burbs, are the "Ones to Watch in 2019," especially in the local rock and alternative music scene.
In August of 2018, they played the 89 North Music Venue in Patchogue, where they opened for William Ryan Key, the former front-man of Yellowcard.
The Burbs is comprised of Dominick Pititto on guitar and vocals, Shawn O'Connor on vocals, Bryan Holland on bass and vocals, as well as Anthony Soriano on drums. They consistently prove to be one of the most underrated rock bands on Long Island. Their music is quite versatile, and it will resonate well with fans and listeners of such rock groups as Green Day, The Killers, Three Days Grace, and Muse.
On October 19, 2018, they hosted an EP release party at the Amityville Music Hall on Long Island, for their critically-acclaimed EP, Late to the Party.
Their five-track EP is available on iTunes.
For more information on the Long Island rock group The Burbs, check out their official Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
