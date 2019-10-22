By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Suzi Quatro is regarded as the "First Woman of Rock." She is the most glaring female omission in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Quatro is a trailblazer, living icon, and innovator, who opened up many doors for many artists and bands, especially women. She grew up in a musical family. In 1973, she became the first woman to ever front a rock group, the first to play a musical instrument (in her case, bass guitar), the first to sing lead vocals, the first to write her own original songs and subsequently, she became an international rock sensation. The list of people she inspired includes Cherie Currie of The Runaways, Joan Jett, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's, KT Tunstall, and Debbie Harry of Blondie, among many others. Quatro was also praised by Alice Cooper, who is known as the "Godfather of Shock Rock." Many of the artists that she has influenced are already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so it is only right that Suzi Quatro gets inducted into the coveted Rock Hall the near future. She deserves to be bestowed her crown. For anybody (especially the younger generation) that is unfamiliar with Suzi Quatro and her music, they ought to check out the brand new documentary, Suzi Q, which chronicles her obstacles and successes as an international female rocker. To learn more about Suzi Quatro and her music, check out her She has been rocking for well over 50 years, and she was the first female bassist to become a major rock superstar. Not only is she a singer-songwriter, but an actress and multi-instrumentalist as well that has rocked in leather. Throughout her illustrious career in the music business, she has sold in excess of 50 million units.A native of Detroit, Michigan, Quatro is a trailblazer, living icon, and innovator, who opened up many doors for many artists and bands, especially women. She grew up in a musical family. In 1973, she became the first woman to ever front a rock group, the first to play a musical instrument (in her case, bass guitar), the first to sing lead vocals, the first to write her own original songs and subsequently, she became an international rock sensation.The list of people she inspired includes Cherie Currie of The Runaways, Joan Jett, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's, KT Tunstall, and Debbie Harry of Blondie, among many others. Quatro was also praised by Alice Cooper, who is known as the "Godfather of Shock Rock."Many of the artists that she has influenced are already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so it is only right that Suzi Quatro gets inducted into the coveted Rock Hall the near future. She deserves to be bestowed her crown.For anybody (especially the younger generation) that is unfamiliar with Suzi Quatro and her music, they ought to check out the brand new documentary, Suzi Q, which chronicles her obstacles and successes as an international female rocker.To learn more about Suzi Quatro and her music, check out her official website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about suzi quatro, Rock, Rock and roll hall of fame suzi quatro Rock Rock and roll hall o...