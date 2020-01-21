Email
article imageOp-Ed: Soundgarden snubbed in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The iconic American rock group Soundgarden was snubbed for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
Soundgarden was fronted by acclaimed lead singer and guitarist, the late but great Chris Cornell. This marked their first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and they have been eligible since 2011; moreover, they ranked in the Top 5 on the online fan vote (along with Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar, Doobie Brothers, and Judas Priest).
This band is credited for being the first grunge group to release an album with a major record label; moreover, Soundgarden helped launch the alternate genre into the mainstream.
In their place, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame selected the late Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, and T. Rex for the Class of 2020 induction.
Hopefully, this oversight will be rectified at a future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, since Chris Cornell and Soundgarden deserve to be in there. Cornell served as a major influence for countless bands and rockers, and he had one of the most powerful voices in contemporary rock and roll.
For more information on Soundgarden, check out their official Facebook page and their website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
