Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart (known as Boyce and Hart), the iconic songwriting team of The Monkees, were snubbed by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Boyce and Hart wrote The Monkees' popular television theme song "Hey, Hey We're the Monkees," as well as the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper "Last Train to Clarksville" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone," which became a big hit for Paul Revere and the Raiders. The Songwriters Hall of Fame recognizes the work of composers and lyricists that create music all over the globe. A songwriter with a noteworthy musical catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of their song. Boyce and Hart more than met those qualifications, and then some. They are the epitome of the definition of "songwriting legends." Boyce and Hart's first major hit single came in 1964 when Jay and the Americans reached No. 3 on the Billboard charts with "Come a Little Bit Closer." They signed with the record label A&M Records, where they would record such several classic songs of their own. They enjoyed three Top 40 hits as recording artists, which include "Out & About," "I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight" and "Alice Long (You're Still My Favorite Girlfriend)." Boyce and Hart also went out on the road and toured with The Monkees. Hopefully, this glaring omission will be rectified at a future Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony. Tommy Boyce died on November 23, 1994. A posthumous induction into the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame would be a fitting homage to his memory and his musical legacy, and the legacy of the iconic songwriting duo Boyce and Hart. To learn more about Boyce and Hart, check out their official website and their Facebook page. This year, Boyce and Hart scored a long-overdue nomination for the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.