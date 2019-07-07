By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed metal band Slayer deserves to be inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have molded thrash metal into what it is today. Back then, there were no blueprints or boundaries and the band fused metal and punk, and their music was heavier, faster and darker than their contemporaries. Slayer was able to define but not only a genre, but an attitude and in doing so, they gained a dedicated fan-base that has been with them ever since. Throughout their career, Slayer won two Grammy awards for "Best Metal Performance" for "Eyes of the Insane" and "Final Six" respectively. Most impressive about Slayer's music is that it has had a profound impact on the mainstream and the underground metal scene. Their music has transcended time and genres, and it has dealt with such serious topics as death, genocide, Nazism and even Satanism; moreover, their landmark albums Reign in Blood from 1986 and South of Heaven from 1988 have served as a major influence on countless thrash metal bands and metal artists that followed. Slayer should be future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. They continue to tour to this day, and they are on their final world tour. On July 13, 2019, Slayer will be performing at AthensRocks 2019 at the iconic Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in Athens, Greece. To learn more about Slayer and their touring schedule, check out their Slayer has been eligible for induction since 2009. Their Show No Mercy breakthrough album was released in December of 1983, so they have been eligible 25 years after its first album or single was released. The band first formed in 1981 in Huntington Park, California, and it was founded by bassist and singer Tom Araya, guitarist Jeff Hanneman, drummer Dave Lombardo, as well as guitarist and songwriter Kerry King.Back then, there were no blueprints or boundaries and the band fused metal and punk, and their music was heavier, faster and darker than their contemporaries. Slayer was able to define but not only a genre, but an attitude and in doing so, they gained a dedicated fan-base that has been with them ever since.Throughout their career, Slayer won two Grammy awards for "Best Metal Performance" for "Eyes of the Insane" and "Final Six" respectively. Most impressive about Slayer's music is that it has had a profound impact on the mainstream and the underground metal scene.Their music has transcended time and genres, and it has dealt with such serious topics as death, genocide, Nazism and even Satanism; moreover, their landmark albums Reign in Blood from 1986 and South of Heaven from 1988 have served as a major influence on countless thrash metal bands and metal artists that followed. Slayer should be future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.They continue to tour to this day, and they are on their final world tour. On July 13, 2019, Slayer will be performing at AthensRocks 2019 at the iconic Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in Athens, Greece.To learn more about Slayer and their touring schedule, check out their official website and their Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Slayer, Rock and roll hall of fame, thrash, Metal, Band Slayer Rock and roll hall o... thrash Metal Band