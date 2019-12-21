Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Slayer puts on the greatest thrash metal concert of 2019

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
The acclaimed metal band Slayer put on the best thrash metal concert of 2019 at their farewell show at Madison Square Garden in New York.
This show was a part of the final leg of "The Final Campaign" Tour. As Digital Journal reported, it garnered five out of five stars, and rightfully so.
Slayer's live show at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden was high-energy, electrifying and fun. Slayer proved that the band is comprised of thrash metal icons and they knocked it out of the ballpark.
Their New York audience was with them every step of the way, and most importantly, there was a feeling of euphoria in The Garden, as Slayer played hit and hit. Their music was able to appeal to a wide demographic of fans (ranging from fans from a minimum of three generations).
Now that they officially retired from touring the globe, Slayer can go down in history as one of the best groups that the thrash metal genre of music has ever known, and hopefully in the near future, they will earn their well-deserved nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
For more information on Slayer, visit their official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Slayer, Metal, thrash, Concert, madison squarde garden
 
Latest News
Top News
China says US defence act 'blatantly interfered' in its affairs
The Winter Solstice — A short day that's long on celebrations
Egypt beach resorts fight global scourge of plastic trash
FBI issues warning over public Wi-Fi use Special
North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for rights criticism
Kassie DePaiva confirms 'Days of Our Lives' exit, thanks the fans
Germany, EU hit out at US over sanctions on Russian gas pipeline
Death toll in Europe from storm rises to 7
Joey Amato talks about rebranding of Agency33, and digital age Special
Frankincense, one gift of the Magi is close to disappearing