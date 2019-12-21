The acclaimed metal band Slayer put on the best thrash metal concert of 2019 at their farewell show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Slayer's live show at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden was high-energy, electrifying and fun. Slayer proved that the band is comprised of thrash metal icons and they knocked it out of the ballpark. Their New York audience was with them every step of the way, and most importantly, there was a feeling of euphoria in The Garden, as Slayer played hit and hit. Their music was able to appeal to a wide demographic of fans (ranging from fans from a minimum of three generations). Now that they officially retired from touring the globe, Slayer can go down in history as one of the best groups that the thrash metal genre of music has ever known, and hopefully in the near future, they will earn their well-deserved nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This show was a part of the final leg of "The Final Campaign" Tour. As Digital Journal reported, it garnered five out of five stars, and rightfully so. For more information on Slayer, visit their official website

