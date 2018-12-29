Email
article imageOp-Ed: Sister Hazel release best country EPs of 2018: 'Water' and 'Wind'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed group Sister Hazel have a major reason to be proud. They released the best country EPs of 2018, "Water" and "Wind"
Their EPs are highly eclectic, and they prove that Sister Hazel only gets better with age and experience. They are the pride of Gainesville, Florida, and they give their fans and listeners exactly what they want.
Particularly impressive about Sister Hazel is that it is comprised of the same original band members since they first broke out in the music scene in 1993. These gifted band members include Ken Block, Jett Beres, Andrew Copeland, Ryan Newell, and Mark Trojanowski.
Water by Sister Hazel is available on iTunes. It garnered an A rating from Digital Journal, and they deserve to be commended for their spot-on harmonies.
Wind is available on iTunes as well. It features their refreshing song "WhirlWind Girl."
Hopefully, the New Year, 2019, will be just as good, if not better, for Sister Hazel.
To learn more about the alternative rock and country band Sister Hazel, check out their official Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
