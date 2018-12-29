Country singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery's poignant single "This Is It" is the best country song of 2018. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is the follow-up to his platinum-certified, chart-topping single "Five More Minutes."
McCreery co-wrote the song with fellow songwriters Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis. It is a track on his latest studio offering, Seasons Change.
"This Is It" scored a glowing review from Digital Journal, and so did its stunning music video.
Scotty McCreery consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary country music scene. Hopefully, 2019 will be even bigger and better for this bright country star.
"This Is It" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com