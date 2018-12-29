Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Scotty McCreery releases best country song of 2018 — 'This Is It'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     27 mins ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery's poignant single "This Is It" is the best country song of 2018. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is the follow-up to his platinum-certified, chart-topping single "Five More Minutes."
McCreery co-wrote the song with fellow songwriters Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis. It is a track on his latest studio offering, Seasons Change.
"This Is It" scored a glowing review from Digital Journal, and so did its stunning music video.
Scotty McCreery consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary country music scene. Hopefully, 2019 will be even bigger and better for this bright country star.
"This Is It" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Scotty McCreery, this is it, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: Why more 'humble' software will do us all good in 2019 Special
Flights suspended at Hanover airport after car on runway
Despite regime troops nearby, Syrians in Manbij still fear Turkey
DR Congo candidates snub peace pact on eve of vote
Egypt kills 40 'terrorists' in crackdown after Giza attack
US migration the dream of Guatemalans from the village
14th Annual James McNaughton tribute to take place at Mulcahy's
Yemen rebels begin withdrawal from Hodeida port
Bitcoin reaches up over $300 today after sharp drop down
Will 2019 finally see the rise of blockchain?