Op-Ed: Russell Dickerson is the 'One to Watch in 2018' in country music

article imageOp-Ed: Russell Dickerson is the 'One to Watch in 2018' in country music

By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Music
Rising country artist Russell Dickerson is the "One to Watch in 2018," especially when it comes to promising country singer-songwriters.
Dickerson knows how to put on a live show, such as his high-octane performance at NASH FM's Stage 17 this past July.
This summer, it was announced that Dickerson will be touring with country group Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker as part of their co-headlining "Summer Plays On Tour." On August 4, they will be performing at the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island.
Last year, Dickerson took the modern country music scene by storm thanks to his smash single, the love ballad "Yours," and its music video, which was filmed by his wife, Kailey Dickerson. The song sits at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, for the week of January 20, 2018, after charting for 38 weeks, and at this rate, it is No. 1 bound, and rightfully so.
Dickerson's debut studio album, Yours, is available on iTunes.
To learn more about country artist Russell Dickerson, check out his official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
