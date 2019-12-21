Email
article imageOp-Ed: Rock queen Pat Benatar is Long Island's 'Woman of the Year' 2019

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Long Island's very own ultimate queen of rock Pat Benatar is "Long Island's Woman of the Year" for 2019. Digital Journal has the scoop.
With this year, Benatar made history since she scored her first nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with her husband, guitarist and background vocalist Neil Giraldo, which was long overdue.
As of today, Benatar ranks No. 2 in the fan vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (right behind Dave Matthews Band). Being a four-time Grammy winner for "Best Female Rock Vocal Performance" and living rock icon, her chances of getting in for the Class of 2020 are excellent, the best among the other female nominees.
She continues to perform on Long Island and all over the country thanks to her powerhouse voice, and her husband's killer guitar playing. Benatar and Giraldo are credited for "creating a sound that deeply impacted the sonic landscape of the '80s." They have served as a major influence for many young artists and musicians that followed their footsteps.
To learn more about Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, check out the rock couple's official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
