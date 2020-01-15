Op-Ed: Pat Benatar snubbed in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020

By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On January 15, the inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were revealed, and Pat Benatar did not make that shortlist. Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, were severely snubbed. In the online fan vote, Pat Benatar ranked in second place, right behind the Dave Matthews Band. She four-time Grammy winner for "Best Female Rock Vocal Performance" and she served as a major musical influence for countless artists that followed into her footsteps. The rock super-couple Benatar and Giraldo are credited for "creating a sound that deeply impacted the sonic landscape of the '80s," and rightfully so. Hopefully, this glaring oversight will be rectified at next year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, since To learn more about Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, check out their Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed This was one of the biggest omissions in this year's list of inductees. Pat Benatar is the reigning "Queen of Rock," and this year marked her first nomination, where she was nominated as a duo with Giraldo.In the online fan vote, Pat Benatar ranked in second place, right behind the Dave Matthews Band. She four-time Grammy winner for "Best Female Rock Vocal Performance" and she served as a major musical influence for countless artists that followed into her footsteps.The rock super-couple Benatar and Giraldo are credited for "creating a sound that deeply impacted the sonic landscape of the '80s," and rightfully so. Hopefully, this glaring oversight will be rectified at next year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, since Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are both long overdue for induction. They are both living rock legends and they epitomize the spirit of rock and roll.To learn more about Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, check out their official website Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed Pat Benatar as Long Island's "Woman of the Year" in 2019. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Pat Benatar, Rock and roll hall of fame, Neil Giraldo, Queen Pat Benatar Rock and roll hall o... Neil Giraldo Queen