Pat Benatar is one of the most overdue women, if not the most overdue, for induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She was the "Queen of Rock" in the '80s decade, and has four consecutive Grammy Awards for "Best Female Rock Vocal Performance" to prove that. With her catchy songs, powerhouse vocals, and melodies, she embodies the rock and roll genre. She has been making music with her husband, Neil Giraldo, for over four decades.

Her music video for 'You Better Run" was the second video ever played on MTV (after "Video Killed the Radio Star"), where she became the first woman to be played by the network and Giraldo was the first guitar player to appear on MTV.

Throughout her respected career in the music business, Benatar has two multi-platinum albums, five platinum albums, three gold albums, and 15 Billboard Top 40 hit singles. She has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

She is known for such rock standards as "We Belong," "Fire and Ice," "Shadows of the Night," "Hit Me With Your Best Show," "Love Is A Battlefield," and "Promises In The Dark," among others.

Lately, with more and more women getting inducted (Stevie Nicks as a solo artist, Janet Jackson, Joan Baez, Joan Jett, Linda Rondstadt and Heart), hopefully, Benatar will score a long-overdue nomination this year for the Rock Hall as she is one of their biggest omissions to date.

On August 28, Benatar and Giraldo will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, along with fellow rock queen Melissa Etheridge.