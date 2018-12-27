16-year-old pop and R&B artist Nicole Michelle is the "One to Watch in Pop Music in 2019." Digital Journal has the scoop on this female recording artist.

For anybody who doubts her dynamic vocal abilities, all they need to do is watch her superb version of rock band Heart's signature power-ballad " It is evident that she has an old soul, and Michelle's future in the music industry ought to be bright and promising. She knows how to keep her music fresh and relevant. She certainly has the pipes and the stage presence to compete with the best out there. Nicole Michelle is mentored by For more information on rising pop and R&B artist This past November, the teen songstress opened for the popular all-girl group Danity Kane at The Wilbur Theater in Boston.For anybody who doubts her dynamic vocal abilities, all they need to do is watch her superb version of rock band Heart's signature power-ballad " Alone ," which is quite remarkable.It is evident that she has an old soul, and Michelle's future in the music industry ought to be bright and promising. She knows how to keep her music fresh and relevant. She certainly has the pipes and the stage presence to compete with the best out there.Nicole Michelle is mentored by Jeff Timmons from the Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees, who also serves as her producer. He praised her as one of the "most talented" people that he ever worked with, and coming from Timmons, that says a lot.For more information on rising pop and R&B artist Nicole Michelle , check out her official Facebook page

