Myles Kennedy, the front-man of Alter Bridge, is releasing his new album this year, "Year of the Tiger," which is the most anticipated solo album by a male rocker.

Myles is known for his musical work with acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge, and Slash and the Conspirators. Myles' vocal range spans 3.5 to four octaves. Year of the Tiger marks Myles' debut solo album. Most impressive is that his album was inspired by the death of his father when he was young, which ironically enough, took place in 1974, which fell on the "Year of the Tiger." Aside from influences in rock, the CD contains elements of Americana, folk, rock, country and blues. Myles plays such musical instruments as guitar, mandolin, bass, lap steel guitar and even banjo. Year of the Tiger is expected to be released on March 9, 2018, via Napalm Records. To learn more about Myles Kennedy and his solo music, check out his official website. This record shows Myles' wide range and diversity as a recording artist. The music video of "Year of the Tiger" garnered a rave review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so, which described it as "incredible."

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com