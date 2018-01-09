Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Myles Kennedy has the most anticipated solo album of 2018

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Music
Myles Kennedy, the front-man of Alter Bridge, is releasing his new album this year, "Year of the Tiger," which is the most anticipated solo album by a male rocker.
This record shows Myles' wide range and diversity as a recording artist. The music video of "Year of the Tiger" garnered a rave review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so, which described it as "incredible."
Myles is known for his musical work with acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge, and Slash and the Conspirators. Myles' vocal range spans 3.5 to four octaves.
Year of the Tiger marks Myles' debut solo album. Most impressive is that his album was inspired by the death of his father when he was young, which ironically enough, took place in 1974, which fell on the "Year of the Tiger." Aside from influences in rock, the CD contains elements of Americana, folk, rock, country and blues. Myles plays such musical instruments as guitar, mandolin, bass, lap steel guitar and even banjo.
Year of the Tiger is expected to be released on March 9, 2018, via Napalm Records.
To learn more about Myles Kennedy and his solo music, check out his official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about myles kennedy, Album, Year of the Tiger, alter bridge
 
Latest News
Top News
More data emerges about radiation risks and smartphones
Tron cryptocoins' app wins Chinese govt. award and approval
Syrian opposition wants US to weigh in and counter Russia
U.S. spy satellite lost after SpaceX launch — What happened?
Jailed pro-Kurdish leader says no longer seeks political office
Mosul's old heart in ruins six months after IS ousted
TD Bank acquires AI startup, Layer 6 AI
Inter-American Court endorses same-sex marriage
Michael Caprio discusses PR career, digital transformation of PR Special
Ukraine to launch its first solar plant at Chernobyl