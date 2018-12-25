Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall has been ranked as the top nightclub on Long Island for the year 2018. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The venue, situated in Wantagh on Long Island, has consistently hosted some of the biggest events and happenings on Long Island over the past year. These events included 90s night, disco and freestyle performances, the annual Halloween Party, Thanksgiving Eve celebration, the Ugly Sweater party and the upcoming New Year's Eve festivities. It lives up to its motto of "good, clean fun," for patrons over 21. Some of the most popular cover bands hold residencies at this venue, including Big Shot, Zac Brown Tribute Band, Shilelagh Law, and Badfish. Music guru DJ Mike Savage emcees most of the weekly shows. Aside from its live shows, it is also ideal for catering purposes, dining, as well as for private events and fundraisers. This year, as Digital Journal previously reported, Mulcahy's earned two nominations for the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition, which included nods for "Best Singles Spot" and "Best Concert Venue." To learn more about Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, check out its official website

