The following acts were recognized for induction (half of which don't even necessarily classify as rock music): Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode
, Nine Inch Nails
, T. Rex
, and Doobie Brothers.
This marked the group's first-ever nomination for the Rock Hall, and they have been eligible for the past 18 years for a nod. Motörhead
(Phil Campbell, "Fast" Eddie Clarke, Mikkey Dee, Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor)
is credited
for "mixing rock and roll, heavy metal and punk rock, all in a blistering cocktail that never let up and never gave in." Motörhead went on to inspire countless fans all over the globe.
Hopefully, this glaring omission will be rectified at a future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, since Motörhead is a British band that deserves to be in there.
