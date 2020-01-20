Acclaimed British rock group Motörhead, which formed in 1975 by Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, was severely snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2020.

Nine Inch Nails, This marked the group's first-ever nomination for the Rock Hall, and they have been eligible for the past 18 years for a nod. is Hopefully, this glaring omission will be rectified at a future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, since Motörhead is a British band that deserves to be in there. To learn more about Motörhead and their music, check out their The following acts were recognized for induction (half of which don't even necessarily classify as rock music): Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode T. Rex , and Doobie Brothers.This marked the group's first-ever nomination for the Rock Hall, and they have been eligible for the past 18 years for a nod. Motörhead (Phil Campbell, "Fast" Eddie Clarke, Mikkey Dee, Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor)is credited for "mixing rock and roll, heavy metal and punk rock, all in a blistering cocktail that never let up and never gave in." Motörhead went on to inspire countless fans all over the globe.Hopefully, this glaring omission will be rectified at a future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, since Motörhead is a British band that deserves to be in there.To learn more about Motörhead and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com