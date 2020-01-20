Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Motörhead is snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Acclaimed British rock group Motörhead, which formed in 1975 by Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, was severely snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2020.
The following acts were recognized for induction (half of which don't even necessarily classify as rock music): Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, and Doobie Brothers.
This marked the group's first-ever nomination for the Rock Hall, and they have been eligible for the past 18 years for a nod. Motörhead (Phil Campbell, "Fast" Eddie Clarke, Mikkey Dee, Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor)
is credited for "mixing rock and roll, heavy metal and punk rock, all in a blistering cocktail that never let up and never gave in." Motörhead went on to inspire countless fans all over the globe.
Hopefully, this glaring omission will be rectified at a future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, since Motörhead is a British band that deserves to be in there.
To learn more about Motörhead and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Motrhead, Motrhead, Rock and roll hall of fame, Rock and roll hall of fame, Lemmy
 
Latest News
Top News
Moody's downgrades Hong Kong, blames government response to protests
Q&A: Globant pledges to 'Be Kind' with 2020 initiative Special
Turkey targets 'weakest link' Cyprus in regional dominance bid
Malaysia says won't be 'garbage dump' as it returns waste
Op-Ed: Houthi attack on military camp in Yemen kills more than 100
Photos surface showing convicted Nazi guard Demjanjuk at Sobibor
Essential Science: Developing ML to see protein patterns
Italy committee to vote on Salvini migrant trial
Op-Ed: Todd Rundgren snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020
Hundreds wounded in weekend of Lebanon clashes