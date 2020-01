The following acts were recognized for induction (half of which don't even necessarily classify as rock music): Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode T. Rex , and Doobie Brothers.This marked the group's first-ever nomination for the Rock Hall, and they have been eligible for the past 18 years for a nod. Motörhead (Phil Campbell, "Fast" Eddie Clarke, Mikkey Dee, Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor)is credited for "mixing rock and roll, heavy metal and punk rock, all in a blistering cocktail that never let up and never gave in." Motörhead went on to inspire countless fans all over the globe.Hopefully, this glaring omission will be rectified at a future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, since Motörhead is a British band that deserves to be in there.To learn more about Motörhead and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page