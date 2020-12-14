For the fifth consecutive year, Mike DelGuidice, the front-man of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot, is Long Island's "Man of the Year" in music. He also plays in Billy Joe's live band.

This year, he was able to release more solo music, including the inspirational "Where Do The Heroes Go?" where he showcases his sincere storytelling ability. It is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. "Where Do The Heroes Go?" was hailed by this music journalist as one of the best singles of 2020, and rightfully so. It was so raw and personal to him that many fans and listeners were able to find it relatable. His voice is powerful and as resonant as ever. While he may reside in Florida these days, he continues to travel back and forth to Long Island, New York, and he has performed solo and band shows either in a drive-in or social distancing fashion. In addition, DelGuidice took over Billy Joel's Facebook page earlier in the year, where he performed a virtual mini-concert, and DelGuidice did the "Piano Man" justice and was able to introduce his fan-base to his solo music. 2020 may have been an awkward year, but Mike DelGuidice made the best out of it, so as it comes to a close, it is safe to say that he successfully reclaimed his Long Island "Man of the Year" title for 2020. Well done. To learn more about Mike DelGuidice, check out his official website.

