In 2017, Chadwick won the gold medal for Team USA, as part of the men's 4×100 meter freestyle relay at the World Championships in Budapest.
This past December, Chadwick competed at the Short Course Worlds, which took place in Hangzhou, China, where he took home four gold medals and one silver medal for Team USA. On December 11, 2018, he was a part of the men's 4×100 meter freestyle relay, along with Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, and Blake Pieroni, where Team USA set a world record with a time of 3:03.03,
A few weeks prior to the Short Course Worlds, as Digital Journal reported, Chadwick
won the gold medal in the men's 100 meter freestyle race at the 2018 Winter National Swimming Championships in North Carolina.
Hopefully, all of Michael Chadwick's accomplishments in swimming in 2017 and 2018 are a harbinger of bigger and better things to come in 2019, and beyond.
