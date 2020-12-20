Email
article imageOp-Ed: Max George has one of the best singles of 2020 — 'That's Not Me'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
British singing sensation Max George of The Wanted fame has one of the best singles of 2020 with "That's Not Me." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"That's Not Me" was written by 10-time Academy Award-nominated songwriter Diane Warren, and it was released on his own record label Silver Max Entertainment. He allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this poignant piano-laden ballad. He maintains great control over his velvet voice the entire time, and it will certainly resonate with his fans and listeners.
The music video for "That's Not Me" is equally noteworthy.
His song earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
"That's Not Me" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
For more information on Max George and his music, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Max George about "That's Not Me" back in January of 2020.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
